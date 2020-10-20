Charleston council supports bike-pedestrian bridge grant

"It's absolutely a critical terminal to avoid for cyclists," he said of the current road configuration. "If you can remove the barrier, I think you have something to jump on."

Pamperin said a 25-year maintenance plan is a required part of the grant application and the city will be responsible for the path's maintenance.

The state program was also the source of grants Charleston and Mattoon used for recent improvements to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail, the biking and hiking path that connects the two cities.

In a related item Tuesday, the council also approved an easement agreement with Hutton Township to allow work on Bypass Road in conjunction with the project.

Also during Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Brandon Combs announced that the city's treat-or-treat hours will be 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. The announcement came later than in most years because of coronavirus pandemic concerns.

"I know the kids will be happy to get out and trick-or-treat in lieu of everything they've had to miss," the mayor said.