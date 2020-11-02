Charleston council to act on kennel site plan

CHARLESTON — A plan for the development of a kennel and pet day care business goes before the Charleston City Council during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The council is scheduled to vote on the plan for business that would be located on the north side of Illinois Route 16 just east of Coles Business Park.

The location is within the city's corporate limits. The site plan already has approval from the Charleston-Mattoon Corridor Review Committee, which reviews possible developments for Route 16 between the two cities.

According to city records, Jamie Pogue plans to purchase the property and construct a 4,000 square-foot, one-story pole barn along with a 10,000 square-foot parking lot.

Other votes scheduled for the meeting include approving a raffle license for a cancer patient fundraiser scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Lucky Strike bowling alley, 1310 E. St.