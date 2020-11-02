Charleston council to act on kennel site plan

CHARLESTON — A plan for the development of a kennel and pet day care business goes before the Charleston City Council during its meeting Tuesday evening.
The council is scheduled to vote on the plan for business that would be located on the north side of Illinois Route 16 just east of Coles Business Park.
The location is within the city's corporate limits. The site plan already has approval from the Charleston-Mattoon Corridor Review Committee, which reviews possible developments for Route 16 between the two cities.
According to city records, Jamie Pogue plans to purchase the property and construct a 4,000 square-foot, one-story pole barn along with a 10,000 square-foot parking lot.
Other votes scheduled for the meeting include approving a raffle license for a cancer patient fundraiser scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Lucky Strike bowling alley, 1310 E. St.
The council is also set to approve the purchase of a 2020 backhoe from Birkey’s Construction Equipment. The cost will be $6,100 with the trade-in of 2019 model that's been in use until the new backhoe was available, according to city information.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and there is also a public hearing set for 5:45 p.m. to allow questions about the operations of the city's wastewater treatment plant.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency requires the hearing on the plant's regular operations, city Public Works Director Curt Buescher said. It is not in conjunction with any planned work or projects at the plant, he explained.
Both the meeting and the hearing will take place at Charleston City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave., but with limited public access because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Live video feeds of the meeting and hearing will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org.
Public comments or questions can be submitted by email by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.
