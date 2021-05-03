Charleston council to act on parking limit requests

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council will decide on a time limit for street parking in front of a business, which has customer support but the building's owner opposes.
During its meeting Tuesday, the council is set to vote on whether to impose a 15-minute limit on a parking spot in front of Tender Touch Grooming at 221 Sixth St.
The pet grooming business' request to the city includes a petition signed by about 65 people in favor of the limit. The request said the time limit is needed for customers who drop off pets at the business.
City records on the request also include a letter from Jim Wood, who owns the building that also houses other businesses and apartments. In the letter, Wood says the parking needs to remain available for the other businesses' customers and for the apartment tenants.
The council is also scheduled to act on another 15-minute parking request for a spot outside Grand Ball Costumes at 609 Sixth St. The city's records on the request include a petition in favor but no indications of opposition.
Other votes scheduled for Tuesday's meeting included approval of a new four-year contract with the International Association of Firefighters union that represents city firefighters.
The council is also set to approve partial street closings on parts of the courthouse square for the annual farmers market that will take place Wednesday mornings starting next month.
The street closings will affect lanes of, but not completely close, Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue from 5-10 a.m. on the days of the market. The farmers market is scheduled for each Wednesday from June 2 to Sept. 29.
Also before the council will be the plans for the proposed location for Quality Electric in Coles Business Park near Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The city has zoning jurisdiction for the business park.
The council is also scheduled to vote to appoint one of its members as mayor pro tem to preside at council meetings and other otherwise act during absences of Mayor Brandon Combs.
The vote follows last month's election, when Combs and all four of the council members were re-elected without opposition.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave., with restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org. Questions or comments can be emailed by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.