Charleston council to act on parking limit requests

Other votes scheduled for Tuesday's meeting included approval of a new four-year contract with the International Association of Firefighters union that represents city firefighters.

The council is also set to approve partial street closings on parts of the courthouse square for the annual farmers market that will take place Wednesday mornings starting next month.

The street closings will affect lanes of, but not completely close, Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue from 5-10 a.m. on the days of the market. The farmers market is scheduled for each Wednesday from June 2 to Sept. 29.

Also before the council will be the plans for the proposed location for Quality Electric in Coles Business Park near Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The city has zoning jurisdiction for the business park.

The council is also scheduled to vote to appoint one of its members as mayor pro tem to preside at council meetings and other otherwise act during absences of Mayor Brandon Combs.

The vote follows last month's election, when Combs and all four of the council members were re-elected without opposition.

The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave., with restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.