Charleston council to consider sale, purchase of police vehicles

CHARLETON — The Charleston City Council will vote on the purchase and sale of two Charleston Police Department vehicles at its meeting Tuesday, May 17.

If approved, one agenda item will waive the bidding procedures for the purchase of two new squad cars for no more than $39,745 per vehicle from Pilson Auto Center. Another vote will be taken to authorize the sale of two police vehicles, a 2018 Ford Explorer and a 2015 Ford Taurus.

The council will also vote on a resolution to reallocate $80,000 originally tied to the purchase of a new pump at the Waste Water Treatment Plant’s main lift station.

The pump is being discontinued and a new style of pump will not be available until fiscal year 2024. Because of this, Public Works Director Curt Buescher has requested the funds originally allocated for the pump be directed to the development of a Illinois Environmental Protection Agency-mandated Nutrient Assessment Removal Plan at the plant.

Springfield-based consulting firm Northwater Consulting has provided an estimate for the plan that will not exceed $80,000 and will provide the city with a proposal.

Other agenda items include:

• The approval of street material bids totaling nearly $100,000 for eight items related to road maintenance.

• The reappointment of Matt Madigan and Nora Pat Small to one-year terms as ex-officio members of the Charleston Historic Preservation Commission.

• A raffle license for the weekly drawings at the Moose Lodge to raise funds for the residential childcare facility, Mooseheart.

• A raffle license for CASA of East Central Illinois during a May Day, a CASA event that will take place May 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Seventh Street.

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. A livestream of the meeting can also be found on the city's website.

