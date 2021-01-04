Charleston council to consider zoning variance request for carport

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council is set to decide if a carport at a residence can remain where it is though the location doesn't meet city zoning requirements.
During its meeting Tuesday, the council is scheduled to vote on the zoning variance request from Sarah Jennings for the carport at her residence at 1045 W. Polk Ave.
The carport is located 9 feet from her front property line on the south and 2 feet from the east side property line. City zoning requires a 25-foot setback on the front and a 6-foot setback on the side unless a variance is allowed.
At a meeting of the city Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning on Dec. 10., Jennings said she added the carport before knowing a building permit was needed.
She said she tried to apply for the permit after learning it was required but was then told about the setback requirements, she said. Jennings said the carport has been in place for about six months and is mostly finished, though she plans some additional work on it.
The zoning board gave a favorable recommendation on the variance for the front setback. However, members voted 3-3 on the side setback variance request, so it did not receive a favorable recommendation.
The final decision on whether to grant or deny zoning variance requests is with the council.
If the council grants the variances, Jennings will then have to get the required building permit for the carport, city Planner Steve Pamperin said.
If the council doesn't approve either request or both, options include removing the carport or moving it or replacing it with a smaller one to meet the setback requirements, he said.
Meanwhile, other votes scheduled for the council's meeting include approving a bid from CCI Redi Mix to provide concrete materials for city sidewalk construction. The company's bid of $105,750 was the lower of two received, according to information from the city.
The council is also set to vote on an agreement for the city to act as the financial administrator for the planned telecommunications consortium that will allow Coles County emergency services agencies to share in telecommunications services.
Another vote would authorize City Manager Scott Smith to approve a contract with Homefield Energy as the city's electrical aggregation provider.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave. However, public attendance will be limited because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.
A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org.
Questions and comments to the council can be submitted by email by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.