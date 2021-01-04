Charleston council to consider zoning variance request for carport

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council is set to decide if a carport at a residence can remain where it is though the location doesn't meet city zoning requirements.

During its meeting Tuesday, the council is scheduled to vote on the zoning variance request from Sarah Jennings for the carport at her residence at 1045 W. Polk Ave.

The carport is located 9 feet from her front property line on the south and 2 feet from the east side property line. City zoning requires a 25-foot setback on the front and a 6-foot setback on the side unless a variance is allowed.

At a meeting of the city Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning on Dec. 10., Jennings said she added the carport before knowing a building permit was needed.

She said she tried to apply for the permit after learning it was required but was then told about the setback requirements, she said. Jennings said the carport has been in place for about six months and is mostly finished, though she plans some additional work on it.