Charleston council to vote on annual TIF grants

The grant to Z's Music and Sound would provide funds for a new roof coating while the law office plans work on its guttering, roof and siding and the property company plans to replace awnings, Pamperin said.

The council is also scheduled to vote to authorize street closings in conjunction with a parade on May 19 to recognize graduating Charleston High School students.

The street closings would be in place from 6-7:30 p.m. that day. The planned route for the parade is from near the high school on 15th Street, Harrison Avenue to Seventh Street to the courthouse square before returning on Sixth Street.

Also Tuesday, the council is set to give final approval to changes in water and sewer rates and to the city's 2022 fiscal year budget.

The council gave tentative approval earlier this month to the water and sewer rates, which will increase by 3%. The council gave initial approval last month the budget, which totals about $8.8 million, an increase of about $150,000 from the current years.