Charleston council to vote on annual TIF grants

CHARLESTON — Four businesses are set to get financial help with renovation projects through a city of Charleston program that diverts tax revenue to such efforts.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Charleston City Council is scheduled to vote on awarding grants to the businesses from the city's tax increment financing district program.
Also called the TIF district, the program provides some property tax revenue to help fund building renovations and similar projects within the district, mostly in Charleston’s downtown area.
The planned grants include $10,000 each to Mike & Stan's 504 Club tavern at 504 Monroe Ave. and to Z's Music & Sound at 606 Jackson Ave.
The Geisler & Weaver law office at 821 Monroe Ave. would receive just more than $9,200 and Hortenstine Properties LLC, an apartment rental business, would receive $3,675 for buildings in the 500 block of Sixth Street.
The planned work at Mike & Stan's includes tuckpointing the building's east wall foundation, painting and repairs to its south and west walls and replacing awnings, city Planner Steve Pamperin said.
The grant to Z's Music and Sound would provide funds for a new roof coating while the law office plans work on its guttering, roof and siding and the property company plans to replace awnings, Pamperin said.
The council is also scheduled to vote to authorize street closings in conjunction with a parade on May 19 to recognize graduating Charleston High School students.
The street closings would be in place from 6-7:30 p.m. that day. The planned route for the parade is from near the high school on 15th Street, Harrison Avenue to Seventh Street to the courthouse square before returning on Sixth Street.
Also Tuesday, the council is set to give final approval to changes in water and sewer rates and to the city's 2022 fiscal year budget.
The council gave tentative approval earlier this month to the water and sewer rates, which will increase by 3%. The council gave initial approval last month the budget, which totals about $8.8 million, an increase of about $150,000 from the current years.
Other votes set for the meeting include amending a city ordinance to address how charitable organizations can solicit donations on city streets and sidewalks.
The council is also scheduled to waive bidding requirements for the purchase of two pickup trucks for the city Code Enforcement Department and approve property right-of-waive acquisition for work on Harrison Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Streets.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave. Public attendance will be limited because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
A live video feed will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org, and comments and questions can be emailed by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.