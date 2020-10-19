Charleston council to vote on bike-pedestrian bridge grant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The goal is to link the trails at Lake Charleston and the Warbler Ridge Conservation Area, which are now separated by Route 130 and the river.

The city received a $1.8 million contribution from the Lumpkin Family Foundation in Mattoon that would provided the needed matching funds.

The state program was also the source of grants Charleston and Mattoon used for recent improvements to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail, the biking and hiking path that connects the two cities.

In a related item, the council is also scheduled to vote on an easement agreement with Hutton Township to allow work on Bypass Road in conjunction with the project.

On the trick-or-treat hours, Combs indicated earlier this month that they would likely be the same as in past years, 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct 31. He wasn't available for any updated information Monday.