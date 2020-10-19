 Skip to main content
Charleston council to vote on bike-pedestrian bridge grant
Charleston council to vote on bike-pedestrian bridge grant

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council is set to give its support to a grant the city's seeking to help construct a path for bicyclists and pedestrians from Lake Charleston to nearby natural areas.

During its meeting Tuesday, the council is scheduled to vote on a resolution in support of the application for a $2 million grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement program.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Brandon Combs is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the city's trick-or-treat hours.

On the grant application, the council will first conduct a required public hearing at 6 p.m. and the vote is scheduled for the council's regular meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Charleston City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave., but public attendance will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. Comments on the grant application or other matters can be emailed to cityclerk@co.coles.il.us by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The plan is for a path starting in the area of the lake's spillway pavilion, going under Illinois Route 130 before bridging the Embarras River and connecting with Bypass Road on the other side of the highway.

The goal is to link the trails at Lake Charleston and the Warbler Ridge Conservation Area, which are now separated by Route 130 and the river.

The city received a $1.8 million contribution from the Lumpkin Family Foundation in Mattoon that would provided the needed matching funds.

The state program was also the source of grants Charleston and Mattoon used for recent improvements to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail, the biking and hiking path that connects the two cities.

In a related item, the council is also scheduled to vote on an easement agreement with Hutton Township to allow work on Bypass Road in conjunction with the project.

On the trick-or-treat hours, Combs indicated earlier this month that they would likely be the same as in past years, 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct 31. He wasn't available for any updated information Monday.

The city's announcement on the trick-or-treat hours typically comes earlier in October. However, Combs delayed the decision to wait until the state issued Halloween guidelines for social distancing and other precautions with the coronavirus pandemic.

A live video broadcast of the meeting will be available on the city website, charlestonillinois.org.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

