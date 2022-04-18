Charleston council to vote on budget, Sister City Park work

CHARLESTON — The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday, April 19, on a proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 and on related work for the ongoing expansion of Sister City Park.

City Manager Scott Smith said the budget proposal's general fund projects $16.5 million in revenues and $17.2 million in expenses. He said the difference between the two figures is caused by the timing of when the city receives grant funding.

"We may take in the revenues in one year and do the expenditures in the next," Smith said. "We are going to spend the revenue when the projects get going."

For example, Smith said this is the case with Rebuild Illinois Funds that are being directed toward the expansion of Sister City Park. The council is set to vote on obligating $255,000 from these grant funds for a curb and gutter contract and $820,000 for an asphalt pavement contract as part of the second phase of this project.

"We are in the middle of that project," Smith said, adding that it will take a couple more years to complete.

In other matters, the council will consider approving a proposed increase in water and sewer rates. If approved, the new rates would charge all users, including those within corporate limits and Eastern Illinois University, 3.9% more on all their rates for service on a monthly basis.

For residents within the corporate limits, water and sewer rates will go from $16.42 to $17.06 for usage of 10,000 gallons and any usage over 10,000 gallons will increase from $15.76 to $16.41.

The council also will consider allocating tax increment financing district grants for exterior repair projects at 620 Sixth St., the Central Illinois Vision building; 509 Seventh St., The Law Office of Chris Wetzel; 710 Jackson Ave., Conley Properties; 618 Jackson Ave., The Body Club; and 516 Sixth Street, 521 Seventh St., and 716 Monroe Ave., Premier Properties.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave., after public hearings starting at 6:10 p.m., including on the proposed budget.

Other items on the meeting agenda include:

- Approving the minor subdivision final plat for the Babbs Subdivision at 1080 Nursery Road.

- Setting 10 mph as the speed limit on all streets contained within the Charleston Lake Municipal Park.

- Approving a scavenger license application from Premier Disposal.

- Allocating $4,000 in tourism funds to help support the IHSA State Track Meets on May 19-21 and May 26-28 at Eastern Illinois University.

- Authorizing street closures for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Races for All Paces on May 14.

- Recognizing the week of April 24-30 as National Volunteer Week; the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, National Bike Month, and A.B.A.T.E. Motorcycle Awareness Month; and the week of May 1-7 as Professional Municipal Clerks Week.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

