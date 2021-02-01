Charleston council to vote on contract with band for Red, White & Blue Days

She said the concert should be able to take place with adequate social distancing in the audience. Current restrictions would allow the celebration's parade to take place, she added.

Meanwhile, other votes scheduled for the council's meeting include awarding a contract to Ne-Co Asphalt Co. of Charleston for repaving parts of three city streets.

Ne-Co submitted the low bid of just more than $230,000 for the work on University Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Hayes Avenue, on Monroe Avenue from Division Street to Fourth Street and on 14th Street from Olive Avenue north to the city limits.

The council is also set to vote on a contract for waste grinding at the city's landscape waste site with R&S Services Inc. of Argenta. The company's bid of $35,400 was the higher of two received but the only one of the two that met all bid specifications.

Also on the agenda is a vote on a lease with Consolidated Services Inc., a land surveying company, for office space and parking at City Hall. The three-year lease would have rent of just more than $600 per month.