Charleston council to vote on contract with band for Red, White & Blue Days

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council is scheduled Tuesday to vote on a contract with a band to perform during the city's Independence Day celebration, which an organizer said is moving forward, at least for now.
The performance of a Fleetwood Mac tribute band is part of the plans for the return of Red, White and Blue Days, one of the numerous events that was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers are "optimistic" that the celebration will be possible by following whatever coronavirus restriction guidelines in place at the time, said Betty Coffrin of the Red, White & Blue Days committee.
The contract is with Variety Attractions Inc. of Zanesville, Ohio, for a performance by TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute that would take place the evening of July 3 in Charleston's Morton Park.
It would follow the celebration's tradition of no admission charge for the concert the evening before Independence Day.
Coffrin said Variety Attractions has assured the committee that the $15,000 performance fee would be refunded if the concert were canceled because of virus restrictions.
She said the concert should be able to take place with adequate social distancing in the audience. Current restrictions would allow the celebration's parade to take place, she added.
Meanwhile, other votes scheduled for the council's meeting include awarding a contract to Ne-Co Asphalt Co. of Charleston for repaving parts of three city streets.
Ne-Co submitted the low bid of just more than $230,000 for the work on University Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Hayes Avenue, on Monroe Avenue from Division Street to Fourth Street and on 14th Street from Olive Avenue north to the city limits.
The council is also set to vote on a contract for waste grinding at the city's landscape waste site with R&S Services Inc. of Argenta. The company's bid of $35,400 was the higher of two received but the only one of the two that met all bid specifications.
Also on the agenda is a vote on a lease with Consolidated Services Inc., a land surveying company, for office space and parking at City Hall. The three-year lease would have rent of just more than $600 per month.
The council is also scheduled to vote an agreement with the city of Taylorville to handle the other city's ambulance billing, a four-year agreement for $35 per claim.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave.
A public hearing is set for 6:15 p.m. for a report and input on the city's participation in the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant Program, which provides business coronavirus assistance.
Public attendance could be limited because of coronavirus restrictions. A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org.
Comments or questions to the council can be submitted by email by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.