 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston council to vote on contract with band for Red, White & Blue Days
0 comments
alert top story
CHARLESTON

Charleston council to vote on contract with band for Red, White & Blue Days

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council is scheduled Tuesday to vote on a contract with a band to perform during the city's Independence Day celebration, which an organizer said is moving forward, at least for now.

The performance of a Fleetwood Mac tribute band is part of the plans for the return of Red, White and Blue Days, one of the numerous events that was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are "optimistic" that the celebration will be possible by following whatever coronavirus restriction guidelines in place at the time, said Betty Coffrin of the Red, White & Blue Days committee.

The contract is with Variety Attractions Inc. of Zanesville, Ohio, for a performance by TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute that would take place the evening of July 3 in Charleston's Morton Park.

Coles County COVID resource center

It would follow the celebration's tradition of no admission charge for the concert the evening before Independence Day.

Coffrin said Variety Attractions has assured the committee that the $15,000 performance fee would be refunded if the concert were canceled because of virus restrictions.

She said the concert should be able to take place with adequate social distancing in the audience. Current restrictions would allow the celebration's parade to take place, she added.

Jimmy Peterlich receives Charleston Chamber Diplomat award

Meanwhile, other votes scheduled for the council's meeting include awarding a contract to Ne-Co Asphalt Co. of Charleston for repaving parts of three city streets.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ne-Co submitted the low bid of just more than $230,000 for the work on University Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Hayes Avenue, on Monroe Avenue from Division Street to Fourth Street and on 14th Street from Olive Avenue north to the city limits.

The council is also set to vote on a contract for waste grinding at the city's landscape waste site with R&S Services Inc. of Argenta. The company's bid of $35,400 was the higher of two received but the only one of the two that met all bid specifications.

Macy receives Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District conservation award

Also on the agenda is a vote on a lease with Consolidated Services Inc., a land surveying company, for office space and parking at City Hall. The three-year lease would have rent of just more than $600 per month.

The council is also scheduled to vote an agreement with the city of Taylorville to handle the other city's ambulance billing, a four-year agreement for $35 per claim.

The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave.

Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon sites start to reopen with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

A public hearing is set for 6:15 p.m. for a report and input on the city's participation in the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant Program, which provides business coronavirus assistance.

Public attendance could be limited because of coronavirus restrictions. A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org.

Comments or questions to the council can be submitted by email by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News