Charleston council to vote on detention pond contract

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston is set to approve work on a detention pond to address a drainage issue and help with future development.
The Charleston City Council is scheduled to vote during its meeting Tuesday on a contract for the work, which would be to construct the pond on city-owned property next to Sister City Park on South 18th Street.
It would be part of the infrastructure in the location where the city already has plans to add a street and take on other developments sometime in the future, city Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.
Also, having the detention pond in the location will help with current drainage problems that can include standing water on Nursery Road next to the city property, Buescher added.
The lower of the two bids the city received for the work was from Swearingen Excavating of Toledo for just more than $38,500.
If the council approves the contract, the work on the detention pond could take place in the next month or so, Buescher said.
The city acquired the 30-area property about three years ago with assistance from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation.
Earlier this year, the council approved funding for a street, to be called Community Drive, to be built on the property. Buescher said the types of developments at the site are yet to be determined.
The council's other votes scheduled for Tuesday's meeting include authorizing documents for the city to receive funding from a state coronavirus relief program.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is making up to $900,884 available to each eligible municipality to recover expenses related to addressing the pandemic.
What expenses Charleston will cover with the funds haven't been determined yet and the city is still waiting on more guidance from the state on that, city Manager Scott Smith said. The exact amount of relief funds Charleston could receive also still hasn't been determined, he added.
Also, the council is scheduled to approve the following special event street closings:
- 2-6 p.m. Oct. 31 for the city Parks and Recreations Department's "Scare on the Square" trunk-or-treat; Monroe and Jackson avenues and Sixth and Seventh streets around the Coles County Courthouse and at least one block past the courthouse square.
- 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7 for the Lincoln Fire Protection District volunteers' drive-through pancake breakfast; West Coolidge Avenue between Lincoln Highway Road and University Drive.
- 9-9:45 a.m. Nov. 7 for the start of the city Parks and Recreation Department's 40-mile relay foot race at Carl Sandburg Elementary School; parts of Reynolds Drive and McComb Street.
- 3-8 p.m. Dec. 5 for the city Park and Recreation Department's "Christmas in the Heart of Charleston" drive-through event; Monroe and Jackson avenues and Sixth and Seventh streets around the Coles County Courthouse and at least one block past the courthouse square.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with limited in-person attendance because of coronavirus restrictions. A live video broadcast of the meeting will be available on the city website, charlestonillinois.org.
