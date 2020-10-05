Charleston council to vote on detention pond contract

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston is set to approve work on a detention pond to address a drainage issue and help with future development.

The Charleston City Council is scheduled to vote during its meeting Tuesday on a contract for the work, which would be to construct the pond on city-owned property next to Sister City Park on South 18th Street.

It would be part of the infrastructure in the location where the city already has plans to add a street and take on other developments sometime in the future, city Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.

Also, having the detention pond in the location will help with current drainage problems that can include standing water on Nursery Road next to the city property, Buescher added.

The lower of the two bids the city received for the work was from Swearingen Excavating of Toledo for just more than $38,500.

If the council approves the contract, the work on the detention pond could take place in the next month or so, Buescher said.

The city acquired the 30-area property about three years ago with assistance from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation.