Charleston council to vote on loan agreement for wastewater treatment plant project

He also said he expects the project to take place in the next two or three years. The timing would fit with studies to prepare the project design that are taking place now, he said.

Buescher said the IEPA should notify the city within a year of whether it qualifies for the loan funds, at which time the city could make a decision on how to proceed.

The loan application would be subject to what's commonly referred to as a "back door" referendum.

The question wouldn't automatically be subject to a referendum but would go on the ballot if a petition with at least 10% of Charleston registered votes is filed with the city.

The petition deadline would be 30 days after a newspaper legal notice is published, which has to take place within 10 days of the council's vote.

Buescher said he's studied city water and sewer revenue projections for the next 10 years and a "very conservative" outlook shows no additional rate increase needed for the wastewater plant project.