Charleston council to vote on loan agreement for wastewater treatment plant project

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston could have loan funds available if needed for a state-required update to its wastewater treatment plant.
Approval of the loan application for up to $7 million goes to the Charleston City Council during its meeting Tuesday evening.
The application would set the maximum amount the city could borrow from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's Water Pollution Control Loan Program, city Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.
The amount the city would actually borrow would be determined later and there would be an option for delaying the project if revenue projections warrant it, Buescher explained.
However, he added that city revenue projections indicate that the project could take place, he added. The loan would be repaid from city water and sewer revenues but a rate increase to cover the payments is unlikely, he also said.
Buescher said the work would address nutrient material removal from the plant, an IEPA mandate requiring the work be done in the next 15 years. Phosphorous and nitrogen, which have detrimental environmental effects, would be removed from the plant's discharge, he said.
He also said he expects the project to take place in the next two or three years. The timing would fit with studies to prepare the project design that are taking place now, he said.
Buescher said the IEPA should notify the city within a year of whether it qualifies for the loan funds, at which time the city could make a decision on how to proceed.
The loan application would be subject to what's commonly referred to as a "back door" referendum.
The question wouldn't automatically be subject to a referendum but would go on the ballot if a petition with at least 10% of Charleston registered votes is filed with the city.
The petition deadline would be 30 days after a newspaper legal notice is published, which has to take place within 10 days of the council's vote.
Buescher said he's studied city water and sewer revenue projections for the next 10 years and a "very conservative" outlook shows no additional rate increase needed for the wastewater plant project.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave., but with limited public attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org, and questions or comments can be submitted by email by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.
