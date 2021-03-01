Charleston council to vote on more work for planned Community Drive

Meanwhile, other votes scheduled for Tuesday's meeting include renewal of the city's agreement with the mowing service it currently uses and an extension of an agreement for farming of city-owned land near the wastewater treatment plant.

The mowing services contract renewal with Scotty's Lawn Care Inc. would be for three years with cost over that time of just less than $220,000.

The contract represents a 4% increase next year followed by 3% increases for each of the following two years. The company's payment from the city this year came to just more than $68,000.

The farming contact extension would allow ABM Farms to continue farming the just more than 13 acres city land for the next three years. The current fee of $150 per acre would remain in place.

The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave.

Public attendance will be limited because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org.