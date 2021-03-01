Charleston council to vote on more work for planned Community Drive

CHARLESTON — Agreements on engineering work for the planned Community Drive on the southeast side of Charleston go before the city council Tuesday.
The council is set to approve an agreement with Consolidated Services Inc. to do the engineering on the project that would add the street on city-owned property, connecting Sister City Park to Nursery Road.
Another vote set for Tuesday would appropriate $130,000 the city received from the state's Rebuild Illinois program for the engineering.
The engineering would be the latest move by the city toward construction of the area, that Public Works Director Curt Buescher said will also include sports fields and a walking path.
Buescher said once the design work is completed, earth work will be able to take place at the site, likely this summer. The road should be built and the other work completed by next spring, he said.
The city acquired the 30-acre property three years ago with funding help from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation. Earlier council votes approved funding for the street construction and for a detention pond to address draining issues in the location.
Meanwhile, other votes scheduled for Tuesday's meeting include renewal of the city's agreement with the mowing service it currently uses and an extension of an agreement for farming of city-owned land near the wastewater treatment plant.
The mowing services contract renewal with Scotty's Lawn Care Inc. would be for three years with cost over that time of just less than $220,000.
The contract represents a 4% increase next year followed by 3% increases for each of the following two years. The company's payment from the city this year came to just more than $68,000.
The farming contact extension would allow ABM Farms to continue farming the just more than 13 acres city land for the next three years. The current fee of $150 per acre would remain in place.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave.
Public attendance will be limited because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org.
Comments or questions about the meeting can be emailed by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.