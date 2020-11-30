Charleston council to vote on street resurfacing funding

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston plans to rely on federal and local funds to pay for upcoming street resurfacing work.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Charleston City Council is scheduled to vote on the funding appropriations, mostly from a federal source that provides money to municipalities for construction projects.
The city has to provide matching funds and to cover engineering and other costs. That will come from the city's share of state motor fuel tax revenue, city Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.
The city MFT share would be $65,000 and the amount from the federal allocation will be based the bids for the work, he said.
The resurfacing will likely take place in the spring after a contract is awarded next month, Buescher said.
The planned work will be on University Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Hayes Avenue, on Monroe Avenue from Division Street to Fourth Street and on 14th Street from Olive Avenue to the city limits.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the council is scheduled to adopt the city's annual property tax levy.
The proposed levy totals just more than $5 million, a slight increase from the 2019 amount. The levy is basically a request for property tax revenue and the actual amount the city receives will be based on several factors.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave. Public attendance will be limited because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.
A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org.
Questions or comments about the meeting can be submitted by email by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.
