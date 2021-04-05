Charleston council to vote on water and sewer rate increase

CHARLESTON — A planned increase in Charleston's water and sewer rates is at a smaller percentage than in past years, according to a city official.

The rate increase is on the agenda for the Charleston City Council's meeting on Tuesday and the proposed rates represent about a 3% increase.

City Public Works Director Curt Buescher said an average household can expect to pay about $2.50 more each month when the new rates go into place on May 1, the start of the city's fiscal year.

Buescher said the city adjusts the water and sewer rates each year to reflect changes in operating costs. The increase for each of the last four years has been about 4%, he said.