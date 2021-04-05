Charleston council to vote on water and sewer rate increase

CHARLESTON — A planned increase in Charleston's water and sewer rates is at a smaller percentage than in past years, according to a city official.
The rate increase is on the agenda for the Charleston City Council's meeting on Tuesday and the proposed rates represent about a 3% increase.
City Public Works Director Curt Buescher said an average household can expect to pay about $2.50 more each month when the new rates go into place on May 1, the start of the city's fiscal year.
Buescher said the city adjusts the water and sewer rates each year to reflect changes in operating costs. The increase for each of the last four years has been about 4%, he said.
The new rates are based on a minimum of $16.42 monthly fee for use of 1,000 gallons of water a month. Buescher said an average residential bill would be $86.20.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the council is scheduled to vote on waiving bidding procedures for four vehicle purchases. The waivers are allowed because the vehicles are available from either a single vendor or below the bid specification price.
The waivers would require approval votes from at least four of the council's five voting members, which includes Mayor Brandon Combs. The proposed purchases are for:
- A 2019 tractor with a mower attachment from Rahn Equipment Co. of Danville at a cost not to exceed $120,000. The tractor would replace a 1996 model the city plans to sell at auction.
- A 2020 flatbed pickup truck from the Pilson automotive dealership at a cost not exceed $67,493.
- Two smaller 2020 pickup trucks, also from the Pilson dealership, at a cost not to exceed $58,481.
- A 2021 tractor loader from Birkey's Construction Equipment at a cost not to exceed $43,500.
The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Charleston City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave., but public attendance will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org. Comments or questions to the council can be emailed by 5 p.m. Tuesday to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us.