Charleston district has lone contested race for Coles County Board

She said her background has provided her with the communication abilities and research skills to be an effective county board member.

“I feel as though I have skills that are helpful,” she said. “I felt as though I still had something more to give.”

The amount of material the county board has to handle is “vast” but she has no specific goals for what to try to address if elected, Mason said.

She noted recent issues the board has faced, such as a countywide property reassessment project, that’s led to some criticism.

“I know the county board has had some trouble the last few years,” she said. “I’m hoping I can help with transparency.”

Marvin Mirick

Mirick is owner of the Indigo Cigar Factory in Charleston, which has been open for 13 years.

He said he was drawn to run for the board by an interest in politics and a concern about growth and recruiting jobs while also addressing property taxes.

“I’ve wanted to know what’s going on in the county,” he said.