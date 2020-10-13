Charleston district has lone contested race for Coles County Board

CHARLESTON — Voters in one Charleston district of the Coles County Board have a choice to make on their board representative with this year’s election.
With Republican Brian Marvin not seeking re-election in board District 12, Democrat Gail Mason and Republican Marvin Mirick are vying for the seat.
It's the only contested race for board, though single candidates are on the ballot in five of the board's other districts.
The only other current board member not seeking re-election is Republican Mike ZuHone in District 1 in the northern part of the county. Former county Sheriff Darrell Cox, a Republican, is running for the seat.
Other current members, all Republicans, who are unopposed are Travis Coffey, District 2, Charleston; John Doty, District 5, rural Mattoon; Rick Shook, District 8, Mattoon; and Brandon Bell, District 11, Charleston.
Gail Mason
Mason is a retired Eastern Illinois University professor of communications studies and previously served on the Charleston school board.
She said her background has provided her with the communication abilities and research skills to be an effective county board member.
“I feel as though I have skills that are helpful,” she said. “I felt as though I still had something more to give.”
The amount of material the county board has to handle is “vast” but she has no specific goals for what to try to address if elected, Mason said.
She noted recent issues the board has faced, such as a countywide property reassessment project, that’s led to some criticism.
“I know the county board has had some trouble the last few years,” she said. “I’m hoping I can help with transparency.”
Marvin Mirick
Mirick is owner of the Indigo Cigar Factory in Charleston, which has been open for 13 years.
He said he was drawn to run for the board by an interest in politics and a concern about growth and recruiting jobs while also addressing property taxes.
“I’ve wanted to know what’s going on in the county,” he said.
Mirick said he wants to do research if elected to know “where that money is going to” as a result of the property reassessment.
He said he understands that the project took place to address an issue that was overdue but he “thought it was a big hit.”
“My biggest concern is to see where our property tax dollars go and are spent,” he said.
Mirick acknowledged hearing some questions about being a resident of the county board district, as he uses his business’ address for his election records. He said he’s lived in an apartment above the cigar shop for several years.
The shop and Mirick's residential address are both 503 Seventh St. Mason's residence is at 860 Seventh St.
