Charleston gets $8.38M state loan for wastewater plant upgrades

CHARLESTON — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it will issue a $8.38 million low interest loan and $2.51 million in principal forgiveness for Charleston wastewater treatment plant upgrades.
IEPA reported that the city will use this State Revolving Fund Program funding to convert two aerobic digester tanks to sludge storage tanks at the wastewater treatment plant, 1200 W. Madison Ave. The project also includes the installation of a modified enhanced biological phosphorus removal process. IEPA reports that this project will help the city produce effluent that is within the limits set forth in the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
The revolving fund program receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds to form the source of financing for infrastructure projects. Projects funded in fiscal year 2022 receive an interest rate of 1.11% for both wastewater and drinking water loans.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
As a survivor of a son's suicide, I can personally attest to how critical it is to take every effort to educate everyone about the dramatic consequences of a suicide, to raise everyone's awareness levels to find opportunity to intervene and save a life whenever possible.
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Hello, Sir. Alright, I won’t dilly. I’ll cut right to the chase.
What is your official stance on chickens, well, more specifically, chickens in my backyard?
As the world changes everyday, more and more communities are adopting practices enabling their citizens to live in a self sustainable manner. Community gardens (kudos, Mattoon), farmer’s markets (again, applause), electric companies awarding money to families who have figured out a way to use solar to earn a buck, etc. And by “etc” I, again, am referring to chickens.
Even bigger cities are becoming a commonplace for small livestock. Atlanta, Chicago, and St. Louis all allow their residents to own them. Closer to home we have Champaign, Urbana, and Mahomet adopting different practices for citizens who want to live a lifestyle that for a long time has only been achievable outside of city limits.
As I raise my four children along with my husband, I want to teach them to appreciate life and the beauty within it. And I sincerely believe working to take care of your provisions can be a way to emphasize this. I also just plainly think that the world is crazy and it might not be a bad idea to own a few things that could be considered a sustainable food source.
I’ve provided a link to Mahomet, Illinois’ relatively new chicken ordinance.
It’s a small piece of information, but it’s thorough and a good example of what has been working for other communities. Though I’m not one to encourage blindly jumping off a bridge just because someone else is doing it, I’d dare say this city and others like it are jumping into the future. And that’s some place we want to be.
We would like to thank Eastern Illinois University President Dr. David Glassman and the Board of Trustees for their unanimous support to choose the name of Powell-Norton Hall as the new name for a residence hall on campus.
We appreciate the thorough way in which the university administration approached the issue of renaming Douglas Hall. The final choice of honoring both Zella Powell and Ona Norton recognizes two women who were strong leaders in their own ways.
Zella Powell was a Mattoon resident believed to be the first Black graduate of EIU who used her degree to serve as an educator for decades, inspiring many young people to seek an education. Ona Norton was asked by an EIU coach in the 1950s to find housing for Black students at a time when Blacks could not obtain housing on or off campus. Her efforts led to EIU providing more opportunities to potential students. Both women bring honor to the university.
We understand there are some alumni and Charleston-area residents who favored retaining the longstanding name of Douglas Hall. The Lincoln-Douglas Debates certainly were a significant part of Charleston’s and the country’s history. But those debates did not take place on campus and Douglas had no connection to Charleston other than the debate here. There is no disputing that Douglas was a white supremacist who opposed the abolition of slavery and basic civil rights for Blacks, and profited from a slave plantation that his wife inherited.
That doesn’t sound like the kind of individual who deserves permanent recognition on a university building in the 21st century.
EIU has a wonderful history and we love the university, but there are some aspects of EIU’s and Charleston’s past that did not demonstrate that all were welcome here. Naming the residence hall for Zella Powell and Ona Norton won’t change the past, but will tell everyone that EIU acknowledges that past and that EIU and the Charleston community are moving forward.
We believe the EIU Board of Trustees and Dr. Glassman have made a powerful statement by replacing the name of a known white supremacist with the names of two determined women of color who overcame challenges to make the university and the community better. We applaud them for this decision.
Coles County Faith-Based Coalition for Racial Justice Steering Committee
Today, I was in the grocery section of Walmart. I stopped the electric shopping card I was driving and sat there for a few minutes. I thought of the people in India, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica, where I had worked, who live in extreme poverty. I looked around at the vast amount of food of every kind, and I had money to purchase anything I wanted.
How blessed I am. How blessed we are living in the United States of America. Be thankful.
I am writing to express my sincere thanks to the many volunteers who assisted in making the expansion to the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry possible.
This project began over two years ago and before the COVID-19 pandemic. After operating in our current location for the past 12 years, it became apparent that we had outgrown our available space. Through a meeting with our gracious landlords, Coles County Habitat for Humanity, we discussed a plan to expand the building to meet our current and future needs. We basically asked for an addition to be built onto the existing location for our use. We entered into an agreement to ensure occupancy and a long-lasting partnership for at least the next 20 years.
A fundraising project began, and the community support was overwhelming. The city of Charleston was instrumental in walking alongside us during this project. Local contractors began to volunteer their time and talents to assist in this community endeavor. Many people and businesses donated time and materials to make this possible.
I specifically want to thank The Charleston Charitable Foundation, Coles County Habitat for Humanity, Ameren, Eastern Illinois Foodbank, The city of Charleston, NE-CO, RP Lumber, Home Depot, Kirchner’s Building Center, RV Evans, Co-Lab Insulation, CHI Doors, ESC Services, The Home Church, Butch Thompson, Mike Adair, Roy Lanham, Darrell Phillips, Ryan Strange, Dave Grovier, Curt Buescher, Alex Winkler, along with many others.
Together, we have made an asset for Coles County that will continue for many generations in our community. I am proud to be involved with such a fine group of people.
Todd Foster, director, Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry
