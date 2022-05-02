Charleston gets $8.38M state loan for wastewater plant upgrades

CHARLESTON — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it will issue a $8.38 million low interest loan and $2.51 million in principal forgiveness for Charleston wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

IEPA reported that the city will use this State Revolving Fund Program funding to convert two aerobic digester tanks to sludge storage tanks at the wastewater treatment plant, 1200 W. Madison Ave. The project also includes the installation of a modified enhanced biological phosphorus removal process. IEPA reports that this project will help the city produce effluent that is within the limits set forth in the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

The revolving fund program receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds to form the source of financing for infrastructure projects. Projects funded in fiscal year 2022 receive an interest rate of 1.11% for both wastewater and drinking water loans.

