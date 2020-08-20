Charleston issues building permit for cannabis dispensary

With the permit issued, it’s now up to the company to do the work and prepare the dispensary to open, he said.

The Family Video store, located at 909 Lincoln Ave., is now closed.

Zen Leaf’s plans also depended on finalizing a lease for the building, company Executive Vice President Chris Fotopoulos said.

With the lease secured, some work has taken place in the building but it’s uncertain how long the renovations will take, he added.

That could be a “lengthy process” and there’s no target date for the opening, though the company will be “as aggressive as we can be” with the renovations, Fotopoulos also said.

The city council adopted the cannabis license ordinance in June, setting zoning and licensing requirements for dispensaries, cultivation operations and others that state law now allows.

The ordinance originally set the number of licenses available for each business category at zero, allowing for a decision on applications on a case-by-case-basis.