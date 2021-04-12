Charleston library eliminates late fees

CHARLESTON — Fines are no longer being imposed for late returns of materials to the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

A news release from the library said the elimination of the fines went into place on Monday.

In the release, library Director Chris Houchens said the decision was made because fines “have become a barrier” for low-income people who want to use the library.

Late fines “add to the social inequity found in within communities,” he said.

“Fines neither teach responsibility nor motivate patrons to return items on time,” Houchens said. “Instead, fines make patrons less likely to return to the library and they keep community members from using their library out of fear of a fine they cannot afford.”