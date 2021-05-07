Charleston library to expand hours next week

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library will again be open seven days a week, starting Monday.

The library announced the return to Sunday hours as well as additional weekday and Saturday hours.

A news release said the hours beginning Monday will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

With that schedule the library will be open one hour later than it is currently on weekdays and Saturdays. It had also been closed on Sundays.

The earlier schedule had been in place since January, when the library reopened after being closed, except for curbside service, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of last year.

The news release also said patrons older than age 2 will be required to wear face masks while at the library. Curbside services will still be available, it said.