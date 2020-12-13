Charleston, Mattoon and Lake Land candidate filing period begins Monday

The filing period for candidates for Charleston school board, Mattoon City Council and school board, and Lake Land College Board of Trustees in the April 6 election is scheduled to start on Monday and conclude on Dec. 21.

Charleston City Council

The filing period for the Charleston City Council election took place last month. Current Mayor Brandon Combs and council members Matthew Hutti and Dennis Malak were the only candidates who filed, and they will be unopposed in the election.

Charleston school board

Three seats on the Charleston school board will be up for election. The board members currently in those seats are Jason Coe, Eva Ritchey and Matt Titus.

One of the seats is for a board member who lives in the part of the district roughly equal to the Charleston city limits. The two other board members must live in the remaining part of the district. Prospective candidates can file their nomination papers with the Coles County Clerk's Office at the courthouse in Charleston.