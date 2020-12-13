 Skip to main content
Charleston, Mattoon and Lake Land candidate filing period begins Monday
Charleston, Mattoon and Lake Land candidate filing period begins Monday

The filing period for candidates for Charleston school board, Mattoon City Council and school board, and Lake Land College Board of Trustees in the April 6 election is scheduled to start on Monday and conclude on Dec. 21.

Charleston City Council

The filing period for the Charleston City Council election took place last month. Current Mayor Brandon Combs and council members Matthew Hutti and Dennis Malak were the only candidates who filed, and they will be unopposed in the election.

Charleston school board

Three seats on the Charleston school board will be up for election. The board members currently in those seats are Jason Coe, Eva Ritchey and Matt Titus.

One of the seats is for a board member who lives in the part of the district roughly equal to the Charleston city limits. The two other board members must live in the remaining part of the district. Prospective candidates can file their nomination papers with the Coles County Clerk's Office at the courthouse in Charleston.

Lake Land College Board of Trustees

Two, six-year terms will appear on Lake Land's ballot for seats held by Gary Cadwell of Mode and Tom Wright of Dieterich.

Candidates may submit their nominating petitions and all other required forms at the president's office in Lake Land's Board and Administration Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those visiting campus must comply with college safety procedures posted at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/covid-19/.

Mattoon City Council

All four commissioner positions on the Mattoon City Council and the mayoral post will be up for election.

The positions are currently held by commissioners Dave Cox, Sandra Graven, Rick Hall and Preston Owen. The recent death of Mayor Tim Gover leaves that position without an incumbent going into the filing period.

Filings will be accepted in the city clerk's office at Mattoon City Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those wishing to file their candidacy are asked to call the clerk's office at (217) 235-5654 for admittance into the building.

Mattoon school board

There are three seats on the Mattoon school board up for election in April. Colleen Garner and Erika Weaver, representing Lafayette Township, and John Hedges, representing Mattoon Township, currently hold these seats. The term for each of these seats is for four years.

Prospective school board candidates can file their nomination papers with the Coles County Clerk's Office.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

