Charleston, Mattoon electric aggregation participants to see rate increase

MATTOON — Charleston, Mattoon and Coles County are pausing their participation in a electric supply bidding program; and program participants are projected to see a rate increase as they are switched to Ameren Illinois.

Dean Barber, public works director for Mattoon, said several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for their residents and small businesses. He said Charleston, Mattoon, Effingham and Paris, along with Coles County, are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour that will expire with the December meter readings.

"Recently, the buying group, along with our consultant Good Energy, worked to solicit new electric supply bids for our residents. We were unable to secure an offer with a satisfactory combination of price and duration due to the current volatility in the market," Barber said. "The group has decided to pause the aggregation program and to revert back to Ameren as the electrical supplier for our communities. The group intends to consider competitive offers again for our electrical supply in the fall of 2023."

Barber said residents and businesses in the electrical aggregation program will be automatically switched to Ameren after the conclusion of the contract with Energy Harbor in December. He said participants' electricity bills in January will reflect the change of supply rates from 4.19 cents to Ameren’s current electric supply rate of 12.24 cents per kilowatt hour.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that the average U.S. household consumes about 11,000 kilowatt hours per year, but electricity use in homes varies across regions of the United States and across housing types. Under this average, a participating home's electric bill would increase from $38.40 to $112.20 per month with the new rate.

"It Is important to note that no action is needed from our residents. No forms are required, and no one will contact residents to make the change," Barber said. "There are companies that may contact citizens offering electric contracts but they are not associated with the buying group. Please use caution before entering contracts, as sometimes the offers appear favorable but are actually more costly than Ameren rates."

Municipal electric aggregation was approved by voters in November 2012 as a way for cities and counties to buy electricity for their residents and small businesses at wholesale prices. Barber said each contract, until now, has been able to produce savings for program participants. He estimated that municipal electric aggregation, after almost 10 years, has saved participating residents more than $800 per household.

Those needing help with their monthly energy bills can find a list of township offices and not-for-profit organizations offering assistance programs on Ameren's website, plus energy savings tips and billing options.

Qualifying households can take part in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally-funded program that provides monetary relief for energy bills. More information is available by calling 1-877-411-9276 or visiting ameren.com/illinois/residential/energy-assistance/liheap.