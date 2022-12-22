Charleston, Mattoon plan curbside collection of live Christmas trees

MATTOON — The cities of Charleston and Mattoon have announced their plans for the curbside collection of live Christmas trees after New Year's Day.

Curbside collections of live Christmas trees are scheduled for Jan. 4-5 in Charleston and for Jan. 4-6 in Mattoon. All trees needing picked up must be placed on city boulevards by 7 a.m. Jan. 4. Charleston and Mattoon public works crews will make one pass through their respective city limits for the collections.

Live Christmas trees must be free of ornaments, lights, stands, plastic bags, and any other materials to be collected. The trees will be taken to the city yard waste facilities along West Madison Avenue in Charleston and along North Logan Street in Mattoon to be ground into mulch. The two facilities are open during daylight hours daily for those residents wishing to dispose of their trees themselves.

