Charleston, Mattoon plow crews prepare for forecasted snowfall

CHARLESTON — Kevin Lewis and his fellow Charleston Street Department crews are accustomed to starting their work days at around dawn, but they will be out even earlier than usual Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to the forecasted snowfall.

"We will be out at 3 a.m., unless we get called out even earlier," Lewis said, as he contemplated a morning of plowing heavy, wet show.

Street department crews in Charleston and Mattoon spent much of Tuesday preparing for the arrival of a blanket of snowfall overnight and into the following morning, a forecast that promoted school districts in both cities to switch to e-learning for Wednesday.

Charleston Assistant Public Works Director Greg Culp said their street department's workers, equipment and supply of salt were in good shape as the work day neared its end Tuesday. He said the first crew that is scheduled to be called out will work for 12 hours and the second crew will do the same as they operated the city's fleet of eight plow trucks.

"I'm hoping the pavement out there will still be warm enough that the first inch or so of snow will melt right off," Culp said. He added that the Charleston Police Department will call out the street crew before 3 a.m. if the snow falls earlier than predicted.

Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber said that city's crews and their eight plow trucks also have been preparing for the snowfall, but he is relieved that the forecast does not include the extended subzero temperatures and high winds that accompanied the winter storm before Christmas 2022.

Barber said the pre-Christmas storm made for rough working conditions for street crews and for utility crews, who were busy responding to broken water lines at businesses and homes.

"This event will not be nearly as difficult as what our crews and our community had to face during the Christmas storm event," Barber said.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises Midwest, said he expects the peak of the snowfall to be Wednesday morning.

“It will start to back off during the afternoon on Wednesday, and I think the last of the snow showers will come to an end early Wednesday evening,” he said.

Holiner said the Wednesday morning commute might be troublesome as he expects occasional periods of heavy snow to be mixed in with the light snowfall.

"It’s still early to say for sure, but snowfall could range from 2 to 5 inches across Central Illinois, Holiner said.

The southeastern part of the region, around Charleston-Mattoon, will see the higher totals, while Bloomington-Normal might be closer to 2 inches, he said.

The high Wednesday will be near 33 degrees, with wind gusts up to 26 mph. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing on Thursday with flurries possible in the evening.