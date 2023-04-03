CHARLESTON — Early voting polling places were relatively quiet this spring, but contested Charleston and Mattoon school board races on the ballot still have the potential of being an election day drawing point for voters on Tuesday, April 4.

Coles County Clerk Julie Coe said 412 voters had utilized the early voting location at United Christian Church, 200 Lafayette Ave. East. in Mattoon, and 229 had used the location at the clerk's office in the courthouse in Charleston by mid-afternoon Monday. She said these turnout numbers were comparable to early voting in other local elections.

"Typically, the voter turnout is a little slow and a little low," Coe said.

On the west side of Coles County, turnout could be driven by a Mattoon school board race in which eight candidates are running for four available positions.

The incumbents are Gary Kepley, Ashli Overton, Dale Righter (appointed in mid-July) and Michelle Skinlo. Challengers Cheryl Armstrong, John Coin (a write-in candidate) and Brandon Stewart are running on the Save Mattoon Schools platform. Christina Krost is the other challenger.

Due to board residency requirements, only one candidate can be elected from Lafayette Township 12N Range 8E and only two can be elected from Mattoon Township 12N Range 7E. Stewart and Overton reside in Lafayette 12N Range 8E. Skinlo, Righter, Krost and Coin live in Mattoon 12N Range 7E. The restriction means it's possible a candidate with more votes can't be seated.

The Charleston school board race involves challengers Matt Titus, Tyler K. Johnson and Jessica Mertz and incumbent Scott Clarke running for three available positions in Charleston Township 12N 9E, and challenger Kaden Sweeney running uncontested for one available position for the remaining area. Incumbents Susan Daniels, Brian Gough and Charles Jarrell are not seeking reelection.

Races for Lake Land College Board of Trustees, Charleston and Oakland city councils, Oakland school board, Ashmore and Humboldt village boards, park districts and other Coles County-based unit of local government on the ballot are uncontested.

Coe said the polling places throughout the county are set to be in the same places as usual on election day. Polling site information is posted at https://www.colesco.illinois.gov/coclerk/elections/. Voters who have moved and not yet registered their new address are can register and vote on election day at the courthouse in Charleston or United Christian Church in Mattoon.

"We have had 168 vote by mail ballots requested and 1,670 permanent vote by mail requests," Coe said, adding she has not had time yet to see how this compares to other elections. "All ballots must be postmarked by April 4, 2023."

