Charleston may seek watershed loan of up to $7 million

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston could apply for a loan to pay for a wastewater treatment project once the cost of the project has been determined.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Charleston City Council voted to authorize applying for the loan, which could be for up to $7 million if needed.
The loan is available through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's Water Pollution Control Loan Program.
According to city Public Works Director Curt Buescher, the work would address nutrient material removal from the plant.
The council's action Tuesday was to notify the IEPA of the amount the city might request, said council member Dennis Malak, who presided at the meeting in Mayor Brandon Combs' absence.
Malak said an actual application would follow the completion of the construction bidding process but Tuesday's vote "does not obligate us to a loan of any amount."
He said $7 million is the estimated total cost of the project, including planning and design, engineering, construction and contingency.
The IEPA is requiring the work be done in the next 15 years. Phosphorous and nitrogen, which have detrimental environmental effects, would be removed from the plant's discharge, according to Buescher.
The loan would be repaid from city water and sewer revenues but a rate increase to cover the payments is unlikely, Buescher also said.
He also said he expects the project to take place in the next two or three years. The timing would fit with studies to prepare the project design that are taking place now
The loan application is subject to what's commonly referred to as a "back door" referendum.
The question won't automatically be subject to a referendum but would go on the ballot if a petition with at least 10% of Charleston's registered votes is filed with the city.
The petition deadline will be 30 days after a newspaper legal notice is published, which has to take place within 10 days of the council's vote.
