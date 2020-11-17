Charleston may seek watershed loan of up to $7 million

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The IEPA is requiring the work be done in the next 15 years. Phosphorous and nitrogen, which have detrimental environmental effects, would be removed from the plant's discharge, according to Buescher.

The loan would be repaid from city water and sewer revenues but a rate increase to cover the payments is unlikely, Buescher also said.

He also said he expects the project to take place in the next two or three years. The timing would fit with studies to prepare the project design that are taking place now

The loan application is subject to what's commonly referred to as a "back door" referendum.

The question won't automatically be subject to a referendum but would go on the ballot if a petition with at least 10% of Charleston's registered votes is filed with the city.

The petition deadline will be 30 days after a newspaper legal notice is published, which has to take place within 10 days of the council's vote.

