 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston may seek watershed loan of up to $7 million
0 comments
breaking top story

Charleston may seek watershed loan of up to $7 million

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston could apply for a loan to pay for a wastewater treatment project once the cost of the project has been determined.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Charleston City Council voted to authorize applying for the loan, which could be for up to $7 million if needed.

The loan is available through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's Water Pollution Control Loan Program.

According to city Public Works Director Curt Buescher, the work would address nutrient material removal from the plant.

The council's action Tuesday was to notify the IEPA of the amount the city might request, said council member Dennis Malak, who presided at the meeting in Mayor Brandon Combs' absence.

Malak said an actual application would follow the completion of the construction bidding process but Tuesday's vote "does not obligate us to a loan of any amount."

Charleston school board to hear report on reopening

He said $7 million is the estimated total cost of the project, including planning and design, engineering, construction and contingency.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The IEPA is requiring the work be done in the next 15 years. Phosphorous and nitrogen, which have detrimental environmental effects, would be removed from the plant's discharge, according to Buescher.

Coroner: Eastern Illinois University assistant football coach Joe Orozco likely died of natural causes

The loan would be repaid from city water and sewer revenues but a rate increase to cover the payments is unlikely, Buescher also said.

He also said he expects the project to take place in the next two or three years. The timing would fit with studies to prepare the project design that are taking place now

The loan application is subject to what's commonly referred to as a "back door" referendum.

Watch now: Eastern Illinois University going online only for remainder of semester; Coles Co. schools adapting to COVID-19 instruction

The question won't automatically be subject to a referendum but would go on the ballot if a petition with at least 10% of Charleston's registered votes is filed with the city.

The petition deadline will be 30 days after a newspaper legal notice is published, which has to take place within 10 days of the council's vote.

Look back: Photos of Charleston's past 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News