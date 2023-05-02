CHARLESTON — Chief Chad Reed served in almost every division of the Charleston Police Department, from canine unit to investigations, during his 27-year-career there.

Reed, who was promoted from deputy chief to chief 2018, said he was surprised to find that the division he enjoyed most overall was being on patrol during the night shift, an assignment that he worked at for 13 years straight.

"When someone calls in the middle of the night, it's because they need help," Reed said, noting that calls for service tend to be more serious in nature overnight. Reed said he was glad to be there to help community members during their time of need.

As the retiring chief completed his last day on the job Tuesday, Reed said what he will miss most about being on the police force is responding to calls for help at a moment's notice with fellow officers like he did for more than a decade on overnights.

"I will miss working with like-minded people every day," Reed said, adding that their shared training prepared them to automatically switch from report writing to running to their patrol cars. "You just get to where the caller is and why they need your help, and you don't think about it."

Colleagues from over the years and several different agencies said farewell and thanks to Reed, a Sullivan native, during a retirement reception for him on Tuesday in the fellowship hall at the Family Worship Center, located near City Hall and the police station.

Mayor Brandon Combs, among the well-wishers, said he has a great working relationship with Reed and has learned a lot about leadership from him. Combs said he always appreciated that Reed would not have his officers take on any task that he would not do himself.

"If they needed him, he didn't sit behind a desk," Combs said, adding that the chief was always willing to assist his officers in the field. "I think that says a lot about Chad Reed."

Deputy Chief Heath Thornton, who will become the next chief of the Charleston Police Department, echoed Combs' sentiments about Reed leading by example. Thornton said he also learned a lot by watching Reed, including how to talk to and treat people with respect and fairness.

Reed, as chief, and Thorton, as deputy chief, worked together in these roles for five years, Reed said they have been preparing for the change in the department's leadership since January.

"Thornton is going to do a fantastic job," Reed said.

In addition, Reed said he has tried to leave the police department with a good foundation for years to come, literally in the case of the police station. He said they remodeled the downtown storefront that houses the station while keeping its historic look.

Reed said they also replaced the department's 20-year-old record management system with a county-wide one, established a Charleston school resource officer position, and installed license plate reading cameras on several busy roadways to help identify suspect vehicles and deter crimes.

As he prepares to retire and take a security post on Aug. 1 with the Mattoon school district's LIFT regional high school vocational training center, Reed said he also will always be proud of how the city kept its facilities and services operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thornton will be assisted as chief by Deputy Chief Joel Shute, who has been working in the investigations division. Thornton said he has extensive experience on patrol and as a canine handler, while Shute has a strong background in investigations and information technology.

"With that, I think we are going to complement each other well," Thornton said.