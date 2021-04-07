Charleston set to increase water, sewer rates

CHARLESTON — An increase in Charleston's water and sewer rates is set to go into place next month.

The planned increase is by a lesser percentage than most recent years, Mayor Brandon Combs said during Tuesday's Charleston City Council meeting.

Previous annual increases in the rates have been as much as 11% and it's been about 4% each of the last few years, Combs said. The planned 3% increase was based on the management plan the city uses, he said.

"We've watched this very closely," Combs said.

The council on Tuesday voted 5-0 in favor of an ordinance setting the new rates. It has to be available for public review before final approval, scheduled for the council's April 20 meeting.

Combs noted that the new rates would result in a monthly increase of about $2.50 for a typical household water user.