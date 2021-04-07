Charleston set to increase water, sewer rates

CHARLESTON — An increase in Charleston's water and sewer rates is set to go into place next month.
The planned increase is by a lesser percentage than most recent years, Mayor Brandon Combs said during Tuesday's Charleston City Council meeting.
Previous annual increases in the rates have been as much as 11% and it's been about 4% each of the last few years, Combs said. The planned 3% increase was based on the management plan the city uses, he said.
"We've watched this very closely," Combs said.
The council on Tuesday voted 5-0 in favor of an ordinance setting the new rates. It has to be available for public review before final approval, scheduled for the council's April 20 meeting.
Combs noted that the new rates would result in a monthly increase of about $2.50 for a typical household water user.
The new rates are based on a minimum of $16.42 monthly fee for use of 1,000 gallons of water a month. According to city Public Works Director Curt Buescher, an average residential bill would be $86.20.
The council's other votes Tuesday included approval of bidding requirement waivers for the purchases of five vehicles.
The waivers are allowed because the vehicles are available from either a single vendor or below the bid specification price.
They included a $120,000 purchase of a 2019 tractor with a mower attachment from Rahn Equipment Co. of Danville. Combs noted long-term savings potential with the purchase, as the city had to rent a mower attachment from the company last year at a cost of $12,000.
The mayor also said the $67,493 purchase of a 2020 flatbed truck from the Pilson automotive dealership will allow replacement of a 22-year-old model the Public Works Department now uses.
The purchases also include two pickup trucks from the Pilson dealership for $58,481. Combs said older city trucks they'll replace will go to other uses, with one being used on the upcoming development of city-owned land near Sister City Park.
The council's other vote approved a $43,500 purchase from Birkey's Construction Equipment of Mattoon for a tractor loader.
The council approved each of the bid waivers by a 5-0 vote. There had to be a minimum of four votes in favor of each waiver for approval.