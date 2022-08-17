Charleston sports complex named for Linder family

CHARLESTON — The sports complex at Sister City Park will be named the Linder Sports Complex after an unanimous vote by the Charleston City Council.

The Linder Family Trust, now known as the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation, has played a key role in development in Charleston in areas like local parks and projects at Lake Charleston for decades. Charleston City Manager Scott Smith said the funds provided by the organization have been invaluable to the city.

"That board is so vitally important to the community and certainly to the city and we are so appreciative of their participation, involvement and support that we get on not only that project, but a lot of things that they've done over the years where they've helped out," Smith said.

In particular, Smith said the foundation has helped with playgrounds in area parks.

"If you go around and look at about every playground that we've put in over time, they've made a big, big donation to help us make those things happen," Smith said. "You think of the lake and the new playground and the pavilion and the trails, all that work was made possible because they helped us finance the project."

Currently, a baseball diamond that sits at Sister City Park is named Linder Field to honor the foundation's support of the city. The city hopes to further their show of appreciation to the family with this new naming honor.

"We are very honored and very humbled to be able to put their funding towards this project," Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said.

In addition to naming the complex as a whole, the council also voted to name a field at complex as Rotary Field for the Rotary Club of Charleston to honor the organization's support for the project.

After another unanimous vote by the council, Charleston will be seeing automatic license plate readers around town in what Charleston Police Department Chief Chad Reed hopes will serve as a tool to solve and prevent crimes.

The readers will be placed at various point around town and take and store images of vehicles and their license plates for 30 days. The readers will also alert police within five seconds if a vehicle has been spotted that has been reported stolen, listed as involved with a crime, tied to an Amber alert and other crimes.

Readers will not record vehicles' speeds or notify police of speeding.

Reed said the department felt compelled to get the readers after seeing their success in cities like Decatur, Danville, Bloomington and more. The company the department will purchase the readers from, Flock Safety, is active in 40 states.

The benefit of this, according to Reed, is that the cameras will alert other departments if a vehicle believed to be involved with a crime is Charleston is located in a different town or state.

Looking at past crimes, Reed said he hopes the devices will help prevent similar crimes from happening.

"We had a young woman that was hit by a vehicle by the hospital and killed a few years ago and that vehicle never stopped," Reed said speaking on the unsolved hit and run death of 19-year-old Cassandra Ramey in 2016. "Had we had that camera in place, we would know every vehicle that was in that area and we could have investigated and talked to those drivers."

Reed said he believes they camera could have helped in recent murder cases and violent attacks.

"We've got an unsolved murder on Seventh Street from 2017. All those vehicles from that shooting left west on Lincoln Avenue and headed toward the interstate and that's still unsolved today," Reed said. "Last year we had a woman on Edgar Drive, somebody broke into her house and stabbed her repeatedly and she barely survived. That vehicle was last seen southbound on Route 130 and it is still unsolved."

These advancements will serve as the equivalent of having 11 more officers on the streets 24/7, Reed said.

"We're not hiding the fact we're getting them. We're not going to hide their locations. We're gonna be very transparent about it and if people know that Charleston is a city that has license plate readers, and they want to commit a crime, hopefully they will stay out of Charleston," he said.

While the readers' locations have not been officially decided yet, Reed hopes to see them at main entrances and exits in Charleston. The readers will come with a $36,750 price tag.

During the meeting, the council also approved several street closures for outdoor band events at the Uptowner. Combs said he has heard positive feedback on the bar's events and hopes to see them continue.

"There's always questions for more live music and being able to be outside so the Uptowner has done a very good job with this and so it's been successful for them and like I said it I've gotten quite a bit of positive feedback on this, so that is a good thing to offer for the community," Combs said.

The council also approved three raffle licenses, the expenditure of tourism funds for CCAR Industries and Eastern Illinois University Events, a bid award for sidewalk construction and the appointment of Kathy Lynch to a three-year term on the Charleston Historic Preservation Commission.

No public comment was made during the meeting. The council will meet next on Sept. 5.