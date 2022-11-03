Charleston to get new fire truck, ambulance

CHARLESTON — With the purchase approval totaling more than $1million, the Charleston City Council secured two vital vehicles for the Charleston Fire Department.

Though the department will not see its new $810,630 fire engine and $228,894 ambulance for a couple of years, Fire Chief Steve Bennett said the early purchasing of the two vehicles was necessary.

Bennett said the prices and wait times for the emergency vehicles are "sky high," so the department wanted to act fast so they don't run into an issue later on.

"Knowing it's going to be a long process we have to forecast out and lock the price in now versus what it's going to be then, so that's why we're doing this now, both for the ambulance and fire truck," Bennett said.

The ambulance is will be budgeted and expected to arrive in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The fire truck will be budgeted in the 2024-2025 fiscal year and is expected to arrive sometime after May 2024.

The city also approved two bids for riprap work at Lake Charleston. Riprap is meant to protect areas from erosion.

G & H Marine, Inc. won the construction project with a bid of $169,474.

For 40,000 tons of riprap materials, the council accepted the bid of $31.01 per ton from 3 Sisters Logistics, LLC.

The council also approved giving $2,000 from tourism funds to Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site for the annual Harvest Frolic Event that took place in September and their continued marketing costs.

Other items the council improved include:

Eliminating 2-hour parking and removing a loading zone on Eighth Street

A raffle license for Citizens Against Child Abuse to raise funds to provide gifts for families/children who are not assisted by One Stop Community Christmas

Street closures for the Holiday Hustle5K Walk/Run fundraiser for One Stop Community Christmas

An updated agreement for participation in Mutual Aid Box Alarm System

An agreement for t echnical assistance services with Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission

The reappointment of Jim Davis, David Kirsch, and Ginger Stanfield to three-year terms on the Charleston Tourism Advisory Board.