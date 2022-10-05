Charleston to require registration of low-speed gas bicycles

CHARLESTON — A new Charleston ordinance will require low-speed gas bicycles operating in the city to be registered with the Charleston Police Department.

The new ordinance, which requires an annual inspection and payment of a $50 registration fee, takes effect Nov. 1. Once registered, owners will receive a tag that will serve as proof of registration.

Not registering the bicycles or violating rules regarding registration can result in fines of $100 to $750, as well as the bike being impounded.

The original ordinance would have required both low-speed electric and gas bicycles to register, but was amended after concerns were raised by those who use electric bikes for exercise. Electric bikes are powered by the pedaling of the rider, whereas gas-powered bikes do not require the same effort of riders.

Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said the city is conscious of those who use the bikes for exercise, especially with the number of citizens who bike recreationally in the city.

"Certain people that have different conditions, say they have a hip condition or they have a knee condition and different ailments, they can still use their bike when they're on flat surfaces but they use that electric part to maybe get up bigger hills or to help them if they start to get tired along the way," Combs said. "...Being a bike-friendly community and a bike city, we wanted to make sure that we were able to help them out and not deter people from using them because the majority of them don't use the electric all the time."

Another difference is the is sound the bikes emit.

Following the ordinance being placed on file for public inspection in September, Charleston Chief of Police Chad Reed said most issues and complaints stem from gas-powered bicycles.

"We've been having a lot of complaints about, especially the gas-powered ones, loud exhaust, riding on sidewalks and cutting in traffic and pedestrians, things like that," Reed said.

After seeing the success with a similar ordinance in Mattoon, Charleston officials sought to recreate the ordinance to best suit the needs in Charleston.

For both Combs and Reed, their main concern is safety.

"It's become a safety issue for the people that are on the bikes, as well as just people in their cars. So we just felt that it was definitely time to move on this ordinance from an overall safety perspective that needed to be done," Combs said.

"As the word gets out of, citizens will see it has our tag on it and they won't be as worried about it," Reed said. "It all boils down to safety; safety of citizens, safety motorists and safety of bicyclists."

During Tuesday's Charleston City Council meeting, the mayor also announced Trick or Treat Hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

In other Halloween-related matters, the council approved street closures for Scare on the Square, which will take place Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

The council also approved:

- A bid for chain link fence construction at a Sister City Phase II Facility;

- Payment of a surcharge on concrete materials;

- A change order for the wastewater treatment plant nutrient removal project;

- A proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month;

- A proclamation recognizing the week of October 2-8 as National 4-H Week;

- Two street closures for outdoor band events at the Uptowner;

- Street closures for Eastern Illinois University's Homecoming Parade on Oct. 15; and

- The mayor's appointment of Chelsie Doughty and Deborah Cuddy to three-year terms on the Charleston Carnegie Library Board of Trustees.

The council will meet next on Oct. 18.