Charleston water treatment project makes headway

CHARLESTON — The City of Charleston is taking steps toward fulfilling a state-mandated Wastewater Treatment Plant Nutrient Removal Project.

The updates to the water treatment plant would fulfill state mandates set by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which require that the treatment plant meets benchmarks of phosphorus and nitrogen removal in the next 15 years.

“This is an extremely large project,” said Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs. “This has been on our radar for a long time.”

The council has been discussing meeting for the past several weeks, though the project was first announced years ago.

The total project will cost over $8 million in total, said Combs. This prompted the city to apply for an $8.5 million loan through the IEPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Program, which will be paid back with a 1.01% interest over the next 20 years.

On Sept. 21, the Charleston City Council approved the bid of Williams Brothers Construction of East Peoria.

The company was the lowest of four bidders, said Combs, placing the initial cost of the construction at $7,435,000.

Adding in the planning and designing costs will make the total project come in at just over $8 million, Combs said at the Sept. 21 meeting.

“Donahue & Associates will perform planning and design for the project,” he said. “They will also perform the more specialized and technical part of the construction and engineering services.”

On Tuesday, they approved Phase III construction engineering agreements with Donahue & Associates and the Upchurch Group.

“An upside to this is the Upchurch Group has also had previous experience with our wastewater treatment plant, as they performed the construction engineering back in 2010 for our wastewater treatment plant upgrades,” Combs said during the meeting.

The city council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month at Charleston City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave.

