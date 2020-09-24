Charleston zoning board affirms decision on shooting range

The property is zoned agricultural and the shooting range is a "subordinate" use for the land, he said.

McMillan said a definition of a shooting range can be found in state law and the range on Curry's property meets that definition.

She said the range is in proximity to her residence and others and told of shaking windows and spooked horses that resulted from the noise from the high-powered rifles used at the range.

"We're not anti-gun," she said. "It affects our life severely."

The current situation "allows for a lot more target shooting around Charleston" and would prevent Curry or another property owner with a shooting range from being subject to a nuisance lawsuit, McMillan said.

She said she wants Curry to have to go through the permit process, which would force him to move the shooting range to a different area of his property, further away from the residences.

Attorney Bill Tapella, representing Curry, told the board that McMillan was mistaken about the liability potential. He added that it's likely that many people who live in the same area do target shooting but never had to apply for permits.