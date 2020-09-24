Charleston zoning board affirms decision on shooting range

CHARLESTON — A decision that a shooting range isn't subject to Charleston zoning regulations has been affirmed by the city's Board of Zoning of Appeals and Planning.
Despite some discussion about possibly changing the city's zoning ordinance, board members ultimately relied on the zoning code's current language. The board's vote Thursday to uphold the city staff's decision on the issue was 7-0.
"It's based on the words on the page," board Chairman Ryan Siegel said.
Susan McMillan appealed the city staff decision that no permit was needed for the shooting range on property neighboring her residence on Snake Trail Road near the east end of Lake Charleston.
Evidence presented during Thursday's meeting indicated that John Curry, the owner of the property, set up a shooting range on the land about a year ago.
The location is outside the city limits limits but within the city's 1 1/2-mile zoning jurisdiction boundary. McMillan indicated she's lived in that area for about 10 years.
City Planner Steve Pamperin told the board a permit wasn't necessary because the shooting range was for private use and was not a business or organized gun club.
The property is zoned agricultural and the shooting range is a "subordinate" use for the land, he said.
McMillan said a definition of a shooting range can be found in state law and the range on Curry's property meets that definition.
She said the range is in proximity to her residence and others and told of shaking windows and spooked horses that resulted from the noise from the high-powered rifles used at the range.
"We're not anti-gun," she said. "It affects our life severely."
Charleston in-person classes still set to resume Nov. 2; plan unchanged during special school board meeting
The current situation "allows for a lot more target shooting around Charleston" and would prevent Curry or another property owner with a shooting range from being subject to a nuisance lawsuit, McMillan said.
She said she wants Curry to have to go through the permit process, which would force him to move the shooting range to a different area of his property, further away from the residences.
Attorney Bill Tapella, representing Curry, told the board that McMillan was mistaken about the liability potential. He added that it's likely that many people who live in the same area do target shooting but never had to apply for permits.
Curry uses the "vast majority" of the property for growing trees and other agricultural uses and he and his family make several recreational uses of the land, including occasionally shooting at targets, Tapella also said.
The zoning board’s decision was the final ruling on the matter at the city level. An appeal differs from other zoning board votes that are then forwarded to the Charleston City Council for a final determination.
The board had the option of also voting to recommend the council consider changes to the city zoning ordinance to possibly address the situation but opted to act only on McMillan's appeal.
Remember these Charleston locations?
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.