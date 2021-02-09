Charleston zoning board to consider requests from BP station, Habitat for Humanity

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The request needs city approval because of a planned expansion of the building, which is also the location of the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry and the Coalition for People in Need.

The application says the site’s conditional use status was “grandfathered in” when the Habitat for Humanity chapter bought the property in 2008. The site previously housed the local office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its actual zoning designation is industrial.

The zoning board will make recommendations on the two applications to send to the Charleston City Council for actual decisions on the requests. The council will likely consider the recommendations during its meeting on Feb. 16 or March 2.

Written comments for the zoning board consider can be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday be emailing them to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us. Those wishing to speak about either application can register by the same email address by 5 p.m. Thursday or sign up during the meeting.

The zoning board’s meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Charleston City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave.