Charleston zoning board to consider requests from BP station, Habitat for Humanity

CHARLESTON — A zoning change request to allow additional parking or an expansion at a Charleston gas station goes before the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning on Thursday.
The board is also scheduled to take up an application from Coles County Habitat for Humanity to keep its current zoning for an expansion of the building that houses it and two other agencies.
The application from Lanman Properties Inc. is to change the zoning for what’s now a rental house behind the company’s Lambo’s BP at 200 W. Lincoln Ave.
According to the company’s application, the residential unit at 1506 B Street is surrounded by commercial property.
The company owns the property and plans to demolish the house to add parking or possibly expand the store, the application says.
Some who live in the area of the proposed change are opposing the application, as they have concerns about traffic, noise and lighting, resident Leslie Garner indicated.
No one at the applicant company was available to speak about the proposal.
Meanwhile, the application from the Habitat for Humanity chapter asks to keep the conditional use status for its site at 990 W. State St.
The request needs city approval because of a planned expansion of the building, which is also the location of the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry and the Coalition for People in Need.
The application says the site’s conditional use status was “grandfathered in” when the Habitat for Humanity chapter bought the property in 2008. The site previously housed the local office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its actual zoning designation is industrial.
The zoning board will make recommendations on the two applications to send to the Charleston City Council for actual decisions on the requests. The council will likely consider the recommendations during its meeting on Feb. 16 or March 2.
Written comments for the zoning board consider can be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday be emailing them to CityClerk@co.coles.il.us. Those wishing to speak about either application can register by the same email address by 5 p.m. Thursday or sign up during the meeting.
The zoning board’s meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Charleston City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave.
Public attendance might be limited because of restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city’s website, charlestonillinois.org.