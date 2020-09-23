Charleston zoning board to hear appeal on shooting range

CHARLESTON — A dispute over whether a shooting range is subject to Charleston zoning requirements is scheduled to go to the Zoning Appeals and Planning board on Thursday.
Appealing a city decision on the issue is Susan McMillan, who lives on Snake Trail Road adjacent to the property owned by John Curry near the east end of Lake Charleston.
Though the location is within Charleston zoning jurisdiction, the city’s planning staff determined that the use of this property for target shooting is not subject to zoning requirements.
Records in McMillan’s appeal indicate she contacted City Planner Steve Pamperin about the issue in July, inquiring whether the city has issued a conditional use permit for the range.
Pamperin’s reply said that the city staff’s determination was that the permit was not required because the range was for personal use and not a business.
McMillan said she is appealing because of possible safety and liability issues.
Curry couldn’t be reached for comment.
The zoning board’s decision will be the final ruling on the matter at the city level. An appeal differs from other zoning board votes that are then forwarded to the Charleston City Council for a final determination.
The board’s meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in the city council chambers of Charleston City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave.
Social distancing and other precautions because of the coronavirus will be in place. A link to a live video feed of the meeting will be available on the city’s website, charlestonillinois.org. More information is available by calling Charleston City Hall at (217) 345-5650.
