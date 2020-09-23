Charleston zoning board to hear appeal on shooting range

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A dispute over whether a shooting range is subject to Charleston zoning requirements is scheduled to go to the Zoning Appeals and Planning board on Thursday.

Appealing a city decision on the issue is Susan McMillan, who lives on Snake Trail Road adjacent to the property owned by John Curry near the east end of Lake Charleston.

Though the location is within Charleston zoning jurisdiction, the city’s planning staff determined that the use of this property for target shooting is not subject to zoning requirements.

Records in McMillan’s appeal indicate she contacted City Planner Steve Pamperin about the issue in July, inquiring whether the city has issued a conditional use permit for the range.

Pamperin’s reply said that the city staff’s determination was that the permit was not required because the range was for personal use and not a business.

McMillan said she is appealing because of possible safety and liability issues.

Curry couldn’t be reached for comment.