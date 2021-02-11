Charleston zoning board votes against gas station request

Members Ryan Siegel and Lexe Volk supported the proposal while member Paul Brown abstained. Brown said he didn't want to vote because he has a business relationship with the appraisal company that helped Lanman Properties with its application.

The board voted specifically in favor of denying the request on the advice of city Attorney Rachael Cunningham.

The board first voted on a slightly different motion, one that called for a favorable recommendation. That was also 4-2, with Brown abstaining, with the majority against the motion.

But then, Cunningham said that meant no recommendation would go to the council. She said the board had the option to vote on a motion to deny the request, which would give the council something on which it could act.

The board's recommendation will likely be on the agenda for the council's March 2 meeting, Assistant City Planner Alex Winkler said.

Meanwhile, the board did vote unanimously in favor of a second petition, one from Coles County Habitat for Humanity to allow its building at 990 W. State St. to continue to be designated for community service.