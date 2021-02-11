Charleston zoning board votes against gas station request

CHARLESTON — A divided Charleston zoning board on Thursday voted against a request to change the zoning of a residential lot for an expansion for a neighboring gas station.
With some members stating concerns about future use of the property if its zoning changed, the Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning voted to deny the request for the Lambo's BP station at 200 W. Lincoln Ave. The vote was 4-2, with one abstention.
Board member Tim Jacobs said he was concerned about doing away with residential property buffering business areas, while Chairman Jason Wavering said a zoning change would make it "difficult to put the genie back in the bottle."
Lanman Properties Inc. made the request to change the zoning from residential to commercial for the site of a house its owns at 1506 B St., directly behind the gas station.
Residents of the area expressed concerns to the zoning board and questioned the need for additional parking at the station
However, attorney Jacob Smallhorn, who represented Lanman Proeprties, said the lot would be more for accommodating larger vehicles and a "modernization" of the gas station.
Smallhorn noted that city requirements call for a buffer consisting of fencing and trees that would border the lot, perhaps addressing the complaints.
"It's going to be a significant buffer," he said. "It will actually be an improvement over what is there."
Leslie Garner, who lives next to the property, mentioned noise, trash and lighting problems because of the nearby gas station, adding that she was concerned about the future use of the site.
The condition of B Street is "a mess" and "there's going to be more wear and tear" if traffic to the station increased, she added.
Others who spoke during Thursday's meeting as well as all those who submitted written comments to the board were all opposed to the proposal.
Board member Jill Nilsen said she would be "much more comfortable" if a more detailed plans for the property were available.
The zoning board's charge was to make a recommendation to the Charleston City Council for the actual decision on the request.
Voting in favor of denying the request were Wavering, Jacobs, Nilsen and member Pat Adair.
Members Ryan Siegel and Lexe Volk supported the proposal while member Paul Brown abstained. Brown said he didn't want to vote because he has a business relationship with the appraisal company that helped Lanman Properties with its application.
The board voted specifically in favor of denying the request on the advice of city Attorney Rachael Cunningham.
The board first voted on a slightly different motion, one that called for a favorable recommendation. That was also 4-2, with Brown abstaining, with the majority against the motion.
But then, Cunningham said that meant no recommendation would go to the council. She said the board had the option to vote on a motion to deny the request, which would give the council something on which it could act.
The board's recommendation will likely be on the agenda for the council's March 2 meeting, Assistant City Planner Alex Winkler said.
Meanwhile, the board did vote unanimously in favor of a second petition, one from Coles County Habitat for Humanity to allow its building at 990 W. State St. to continue to be designated for community service.
Habitat for Humanity bought the property in 2008 and was "grandfathered in" when the city zoning code later changed, though the area is zoned industrial, chapter Executive Director Melissa McDaniel told the board.
The continue variance is needed because of a planned expansion of the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry, which is also located in the building. It also houses the Coalition for People in Need as well as the Habitat for Humanity Chapter.
Winkler said Habitat for Humanity's petition should be on the agenda for the City Council's meeting on Tuesday.