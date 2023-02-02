SHELBYVILLE — Chicago area lawyer Rob Hanlon has been appointed to fill the newly vacant position of Shelby County state’s attorney.

The Shelby County Board voted 14-5, with one abstention, Thursday to approve the local Republican Central Committee's recommendation to appoint Hanlon, who resides in McHenry County.

Before the vote, Hanlon initially declined to speak at the meeting but then changed his mind after board members indicated they wanted to hear him introduce himself.

"I have been asked to give consideration to resolving a problem that existed here in this community with the absence of the state's attorney," Hanlon said.

The previous state's attorney, Nichole Kroncke, announced plans in late December to take a position as a special prosecutor for the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office and her last day on the job in Shelby County was Tuesday.

Hanlon told the board and the large audience for the meeting in the courthouse that he has been a litigator in more than 70 civil cases that have gone to trial and has represented criminal defendants on various felony charges, including murder. He said he has the skill set needed to serve Shelby County.

"I don't know why God placed me on this planet and made me a lawyer, but he presented this opportunity to me to serve all of you, to serve you without passion and prejudice, and without preference," Hanlon said.

Republican county board members Carol Cole, Charles Davis, Tad Mayhall and Tim Morse joined Democrat Teresa Boehm in voting against appointing Hanlon, while Republican Brent Wallace abstained.

Mayhall said he voted "no" because he wants more information about Hanlon. Cole indicated she has concerns about Hanlon also serving as legal counsel for certain individuals in attendance at the meeting. Hanlon declined to name those individuals because it would violate rules of professional conduct.

Monday evening, the board voted to ask the court to arrange for area state's attorney's offices to help handle the responsibilities of the Shelby County office in the interim.

A ceremony for swearing in Hanlon as state's attorney has not been scheduled yet. Hanlon said he anticipates taking on his appointed position sometime before the end of the month.

