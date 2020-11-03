Chris Miller wins re-election in 110th District

MATTOON — Republican state Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland won re-election on Tuesday in the 110th Illinois House District in a race with independent challenger Kody Czerwonka of Montrose.
Unofficial early results showed that Miller had won at total of 33,359 votes in Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland and Edgar counties. Lawrence County is also part of this district but was still tallying votes late Tuesday evening. Czerwonka received a total of 10,596 votes in these counties, not including Lawrence.
Miller, 55, who won his second, two-year term in office, is a cattle farmer and grain operator from rural Oakland in Coles County. Miller won 14,813 votes, 69.7% of the total cast, in Coles County; and Czerwonka received 6,439 votes, 30.3%. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Miller wasn't the only member of his family claiming victory Tuesday night. His wife, Mary, ran a successful campaign against Democrat Erika Weaver of Mattoon to replace John Shimkus as the representative of the 15th District in the U.S. House.
Czerwonka, 27, opted to enter the race as an independent after no Democrat filed to run for the 110th District seat. He is an accountant who recently resided in Mattoon before moving back to his hometown of Montrose in Cumberland County. Czerwonka received 1,321 votes, 23.28% of the total cast in Cumberland County; and Miller won 4,353, 76.72%.
"I just wanted to thank each and every one of the supporters of my campaign, whether it was allowing me to place a yard sign, donating a few bucks here and there, or signing my petition to get on the ballot," Czerwonka said Tuesday night. "I am so proud of the way we ran this people powered campaign without the help of special interests, corporations, or PACs. I owe all of the thanks to each and every one of my supporters, and we may have lost this battle, but the war isn't over. From here, we organize, strategize, and build."
Results in the other counties of the 110th District were as follows. Clark: Miller, 6,639 votes; Czerwonka, 1,325. Crawford: Miller, 6,971; Czerwonka, 1,416. Edgar: Miller, 583; Czerwonka, 95.
