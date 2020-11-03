Chris Miller wins re-election in 110th District

"I just wanted to thank each and every one of the supporters of my campaign, whether it was allowing me to place a yard sign, donating a few bucks here and there, or signing my petition to get on the ballot," Czerwonka said Tuesday night. "I am so proud of the way we ran this people powered campaign without the help of special interests, corporations, or PACs. I owe all of the thanks to each and every one of my supporters, and we may have lost this battle, but the war isn't over. From here, we organize, strategize, and build."