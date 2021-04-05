City council to hear Lake Mattoon project, budget presentations

MATTOON — The City Council will hear presentations Tuesday about plans for a new Lake Mattoon pump station and a 2021-2022 balanced budget.
The council also will vote on a rezoning request for a proposed winery on Lerna Road and a new public works union contract during its meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Regarding Lake Mattoon, Public Works Director Dean Barber reported that the city plans to eventually build a new raw water pump station at the lake's south end. He said the primary goals are to improve water taste and odor, and security. The council will vote on hiring Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for $146,450 to provide the preliminary design.
"The (resulting) cost estimate will be used to determine where this project falls in our long-term goals, and allows us to evaluate funding options," Barber said. Water fund revenue will pay for the preliminary design.
On the budget, the council will hold a hearing on the 2021-2022 proposal Tuesday and then vote on it April 20. City Administrator Kyle Gill said the approximately $19.2 million proposal currently has a $41,000 deficit, but he expects that incoming health insurance numbers will result in a balanced budget.
Gill said department directors have kept costs low and postponed expenditures where possible, sales tax revenue did not take the anticipated COVID-19 hit, and the city will carry over federal pandemic relief funding into 2021-2022.
Regarding the winery, brothers Cole Pierce and Blake Pierce have requested that 55 acres of farmland at 5600 S. Lerna Road be rezoned from rural suburban to service commercial. The Mattoon natives have reported that they hope to open a winery and vineyard there in 2022. They plan to offer a tasting room with food options, a banquet room, and outdoor space to host larger events.
The city staff and Planning Commission have recommended rezoning this property, on the east side of Lerna Road just north of County Road 550N.
In addition, the council will vote on a new collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME, AFL-CIO, Council 31, Local 3821. The union is comprised of about 28 employees in the street, utility, and water and wastewater treatment departments.
Gill said the four year contract will have a series of annual salary increases starting in the current fiscal year — 2¼%, 2½%, 2¾, and 2½%. He said the amount that employees must pay out of pocket for healthcare service from in network providers will increase from $1,000 to $2,000 for individuals and $2,000 to $4,000 for families.
Other proposed actions on the agenda include:
- Accepting Bartels Construction's $172,986 bid to install new sidewalks by Aug. 31 along Marshall Avenue from 21st to 25th streets through sales tax capital funds.
- Paying Matthews & Sons Contractors $30,637 through sewer fund revenue for emergency sanitary sewer repairs that it made March 1 under the Canadian National Railroad near 27th Street.
- Approving plans for concrete patching at DeWitt Avenue and Sixth Street this year through motor fuel tax funds.
- Employing Jedidiah Donaldson and Joshua Welling as probationary firefighters.
- Promoting police Sgt. Chase Kull to lieutenant and Officer Scott Robison to sergeant.
- Reappointing Mark Welton to the Police Pension Board, Mark Nelson to the Coles County Airport Authority, Tom Graven to the Electrical Commission and Beth Wright to the Fire Pension Board; and appointing Skylor Harden to the Mattoon Arts Council.
Tuesday's meeting will be held in City Hall. Those wishing to attend remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210406, meeting number 182 311 5525, password 20819; or by dialing 415-655-0001.