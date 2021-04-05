City council to hear Lake Mattoon project, budget presentations

At its simplest form, municipal elections can make a difference in one's life.

MATTOON — The City Council will hear presentations Tuesday about plans for a new Lake Mattoon pump station and a 2021-2022 balanced budget.

The council also will vote on a rezoning request for a proposed winery on Lerna Road and a new public works union contract during its meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Regarding Lake Mattoon, Public Works Director Dean Barber reported that the city plans to eventually build a new raw water pump station at the lake's south end. He said the primary goals are to improve water taste and odor, and security. The council will vote on hiring Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for $146,450 to provide the preliminary design.

"The (resulting) cost estimate will be used to determine where this project falls in our long-term goals, and allows us to evaluate funding options," Barber said. Water fund revenue will pay for the preliminary design.