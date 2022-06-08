City may seek to create Remington Road business district in Mattoon

MATTOON — The city plans to look into the feasibility of creating a Remington Road business or tax increment financing (TIF) district to fund road work and other infrastructure improvements on the east side, including for proposed sports facilities there.

The Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday night to hire the Peckham, Guyton, Albers and Viets (PGAV) planning and design firm from St. Louis for $12,000 to conduct this feasibility study for the Remington Road project area. This area includes Walmart, Home Depot, Aldi, the Mattoon Marketplace and other existing businesses, as well as vacant farmland where developers have proposed building a Lincoln Land of Sports Complex at the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16.

"Until they do the study, we will really not know for sure whether we would even qualify for a TIF," said Mayor Rick Hall of this type of district, which would direct a portion of property tax revenue from new development within its boundaries to public improvements there. In a business district, the sales tax rate for businesses there would increase by 1% and the additional funding would be directed to public improvements there.

Hall said the city already has begun discussions with the Mattoon school district, Coles County and Lake Land College regarding intergovernmental agreements in connection with the proposed sports complex. He said a TIF district would also require intergovernmental agreements with the Coles County Airport Authority, Lincoln Fire Protection District, and other affected taxing bodies.

The contract with PGAV outlines a Remington Road project area bordered on the north by Route 16, on the east by I-57, on the south by Country Club Road (excluding an existing residential area), and on the west by the farmland to the south and west of Walmart. Remington Road, at the center of this area, currently runs from Dettro Drive at Walmart east to a dead end behind Home Depot.

"We are looking forward to getting (PGAV) involved so we can have some good meetings with them to see what our options are on both the TIF and the business district," said City Administrator Kyle Gill.

In a response to a question from council member David Phipps, Gill said the council will ultimately vote on whether the city proceeds on any business or TIF district proposal.

Hall said the council will focus on the sports complex at its regularly scheduled meetings on July 5 and July 19, plus a special public meeting that the council tentatively has set for July 8. Hall has said before that the council will hear information about financing and ownership proposals for the complex at the first meeting, give a presentation about the project to community members and field questions at a second meeting, and then vote on a proposal at the third meeting.

In regard to other potential economic development, council member Sandra Graven asked about previously announced plans for a Dunkin' franchiser to open a location this year in front of the Cross County Mall. Gill said he and Blake Pierce, director of real estate for mall owner Rural King, have fielded this question from many community members.

Gill said he has heard that the Dunkin' building could be ready to be stocked within 45 days of construction starting. Public Works Director Dean Barber added that the developer has started to prepare a site plan for the new building.

The council also voted to sell a surplus lot at 1220 Richmond Ave. with a small garage on it to Allen Cobble and Alysia Cobble for $5,111, hire Dennis Cole and Ricky Pemberton as maintenance workers for the Public Works Department, and to transfer Travis Hesse from public works to a new parks/lakes/cemetery coordinator position.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.