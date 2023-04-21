MATTOON — The city has announced that it plans to conduct a cleanup day from 8-11 a.m. June 3, its first since 2019.

Roll-off bins will be available at the city's yard waste facility at Shelby Avenue and Logan Street for use by Mattoon residents. A driver’s license or other proof of residency will be required.

The bins will be open for residential clean-up only, not for use by commercial contractors. Load size will be limited to 1-ton trucks and trailers.

Waste Management's bins will available for general waste, but not for landscape waste, appliances, electronic appliances, car parts, tires, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, liquid wastes, concrete, brick, rock, soil or ashes.

The city's yard waste facility will be open for the disposal of leaves, limbs, grass and other plant material. This facility is open during daylight hours seven days per week.

Mervis Industries will have a bin available at the cleanup day site for scrap metals and appliances. The city also will collect batteries there for recycling by Battery Specialists and electronics for recycling by Com2.

Neal Tire & Auto, 1800 Lake Land Boulevard, will accept car and light truck tires during the cleanup day, with free disposal being limited to eight tires per customer.

First Neighbor Bank will provide document shredding from 9 a.m.-noon at 900 Broadway Ave. The bank will be accepting cash or food donations for the Mattoon Community Food Center in lieu of a shredding fee.

The city reported that liquid wastes, such as paint, may not be disposed of while in liquid form. Liquids should be allowed to dry, and then be disposed of with household waste.

The city will make special collection arrangements, on a case-by-case basis, for senior citizens and the disabled. They can call 217-235-5171 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday to request collection. Special collections must be called in by noon May 31 and be at the curb by 7 a.m. June 1.

