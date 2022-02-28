Coles Co. voters to receive new identification cards

CHARLESTON — Coles County voters will be receiving new voter identification cards in the mail, County Clerk Julie Coe said.

State statute requires that every two years the voter registration system be updated to confirm that all voter information is current. Voter identification cards show the precinct where a voter lives, as well as legislative, county board, township, school and fire districts. The card also includes the voter’s polling site and address.

Due to the census in 2020, and redistricting in the county, there may be changes to your card, Coe said.

"It is important that voters are correctly registered so that they are placed in the correct voting districts and precinct, to vote on issues that are relevant to them," Coe said.

If you receive a voter identification card for someone who has never or is no longer residing at your address, Coe asks that you write “Not at this Address” on the face of the identification card and place the card back in the mail for return to the county clerk's office.

Those who need to register to vote can do so at the clerk’s office at the Coles County Courthouse, 651 Jackson Ave., Room 122, in Charleston. Two forms of identification are required. One of them must be a photo identification and the second must show your current address.

There are currently 30,470 registered voters in Coles County.

Anyone with a change of address or with questions regarding their voter registration status can call the county clerk’s office at 217-348-0523.

The primary election is set for June 28. Early voting begins May 19.

