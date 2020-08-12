Coles County Board appoints Watts as newest member

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Michael Watts is the newest member of the Coles County Board.

The board voted to approve Watts' appointment to the board during its meeting Tuesday, filling the vacancy created by last month's resignation of member Juan Nevarez Barron.

Watts, retired director of Eastern Illinois University's Tarble Arts Center, will serve that last two years of Barron's term as the representative of board District 3, Charleston.

Barron, who was elected in 2018, was the only Democrat on the 12-member board and resigned last month because he's moving out of Coles County.

His replacement had to be a member of the same political party and live in the same county board district. Watts could run for a full term in 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.