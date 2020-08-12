You are the owner of this article.
Coles County Board appoints Watts as newest member
CHARLESTON — Michael Watts is the newest member of the Coles County Board.

The board voted to approve Watts' appointment to the board during its meeting Tuesday, filling the vacancy created by last month's resignation of member Juan Nevarez Barron.

Watts, retired director of Eastern Illinois University's Tarble Arts Center, will serve that last two years of Barron's term as the representative of board District 3, Charleston.

Barron, who was elected in 2018, was the only Democrat on the 12-member board and resigned last month because he's moving out of Coles County.

His replacement had to be a member of the same political party and live in the same county board district. Watts could run for a full term in 2022.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

