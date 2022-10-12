Coles County Board approves amended wind ordinance

CHARLESTON — After nearly an hour of debate and with a 8-4 vote, the Coles County Board approved amendments to the county's wind energy ordinance.

The four members who voted against the ordinance were Rick Shook, Denise Corray, Jeremy Doughty and Lisa Jaco. All other members of the board voted in favor.

The amendments were made to a 12-year-old ordinance that some members of the board said needed updated to best benefit citizens.

Ahead of the final vote, three additional amendments were made to the ordinance, all of which were items State's Attorney Jesse Danley recommended to the board.

The first was adding a limit to the number of wind energy devices that could be located in Coles County. After debate on what number would be appropriate with regards to not creating a monopoly on wind energy in the county, the board took a vote on limiting the number to 120 devices.

The revision passed with a 7-5 vote. Board members Shook, Corray, Doughty, Gail Mason and Nancy Purdy voted against the change.

The second revision pertained to wildlife requirements for the areas wind turbines are built. The language previously read "The applicant shall implement the recommendations of the (Illinois Department of Natural Resources)/(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) based on post-sitting study results unless credible evidence is presented against the recommendation."

With a 7-5 vote, the board removed "unless credible evidence is presented against the recommendation" from the sentence to avoid concerns of the board being being left to determine what evidence is and is not credible.

Board members Shook, Michael Watts, Bob Bennett, Darrell Cox and John Doty voted against the change.

The last amendment was to the section regarding the decommissioning of the wind turbines. The section read:

"An estimate of the decommissioning/deconstruction costs certified by a professional engineer in current dollars and shall be updated and submitted to the Coles County Regional Planning & Development Commission every 5 years. The financial assurance shall be the estimated decommissioning/deconstruction cost of the entire project plus ten percent (10%) less salvage value."

The board voted 10-2 to remove "plus ten percent (10%) less salvage value" from the language. Shook and Cox both voted against the change.

Cox, a member of the Planning and Development Committee, which was responsible for updating the language in the ordinance, said he voted in favor of the ordinance because citizens needed better protections than the original language in the ordinance offered.

"I'm not a huge proponent of wind energy. I don't think we'd be having this discussion if it wasn't subsidized by the federal government, but I felt like we had to have something in place to protect the citizens and the county. The old ordinance was way outdated," Cox said.

He added he believes the ordinance is fair for both businesses and citizens.

"I think we've passed an ordinance that was equitable, trying to allow wind energy to come to Coles County and still protect the citizens that live in the areas where the towers will be located," Cox said.

Shook said he voted against the ordinance because he saw a number of potential issues, including road damages as materials are being brought in and where the materials for the wind turbines will be purchased.

"This country is wanting stuff not to come from China here anymore, and all that stuff. Well, we have an opportunity to do that (but nothing in the ordinance specifies where materials should be bought)," Shook said. "I got a problem with that. It'll help the farmers lot but I'm totally against it."

Corray and Jaco said they voted "no" because they believed the board needed more time to review the proposed ordinance and the changes.

"There's a lot of misunderstandings among some of the board members," Jaco said after the vote. "They didn't understand all the amendments."

Watts, said he voted in favor of the ordinance because he believes it is in a "sweet spot."

"I think it offers a lot more protections than the existing ordinance that we have in place," Watts said. "And that's really what it's all about, trying find the sweet spot where we're protecting property owners rights that aren't wanting to be part of the project, protecting environmental concerns for like all the Lake Charleston, Warbler Ridge and Fox Ridge, but at the same time, trying to see if we can find a place where the economic development from this can take place."

Mason said she voted in favor because she felt like she was presented with a well-reviewed ordinance.

"I feel as though enough research has been done and I've attended three or four meetings where it was discussed and many eyes have examined it," Mason said.

"I am by no means an expert but I feel as though what we ended up with is a reasonable place and I think it's better than the last (ordinance)."

She said while she disagreed with the number of wind turbines that will be allowed in the county, she was fine with the ordinance because she knows it can be changed if needed.

Apex Energy, parent company of Coles Wind, hopes to move forward with plans of building around 70 wind turbines in rural Coles County. The company is currently leasing approximately 15,000 acres of land from local farmers.

A representative of Apex was unable to comment following the meeting.

Robb Perry, an independent candidate for county board for District 6, said he wanted to commend the board for their lengthy discussion on the amendments, but believed the board should have tabled the vote until all members were all fully informed about the changes.

"If you guys are arguing between the facts, and you're not sure of it, why would you go ahead and push it on through," Perry asked. "To me that is just dumb."

Paul Komada, who was in favor of the ordinance passing, said he signed up to speak during public comment to urge the board to pass the wind ordinance but that it was a moot point after the vote had been taken.

"I thank you for the attention you have shown to this matter," Komada said.

James DiNaso, who was against the ordinance, said he was concerned about the vote taking place so close to elections where five members of the board are facing contested races, as well as concerns about some current members being appointed rather than elected.

"You're making decisions that will have the impact, they're going to last for 30 years," DiNaso said. "...We're going to be stuck with the consequences of a lot of things that are going to pass here by people who are not even going to be here in another three months, which I think is wrong. I think we should wait till after the election to make any type of big decisions and let the people elect their representatives."