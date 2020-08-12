Coles County Board asked to enforce COVID-19 guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A group called upon the Coles County Board to support "adoption and enforcement" of guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During its meeting Tuesday, the board heard a statement from the Coles Progressives that asked the board to adopt a resolution to take the stand in light of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases.

"Every person or business that abides by the collective effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus should be applauded and supported," Coles Progressives member Paula Enstrom said while reading the statement.

The group's proposed resolution also said the board should "pledge to use public resources to train and educate people."

In response to the statement, board Chairman Mike ZuHone said it made "many valid points" but he didn't know if the board has the authority to adopt its recommendations.

He said he plans to talk to county State's Attorney Jesse Danley about "what we can and cannot do."