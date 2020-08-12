You are the owner of this article.
Coles County Board asked to enforce COVID-19 guidelines
CHARLESTON — A group called upon the Coles County Board to support "adoption and enforcement" of guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During its meeting Tuesday, the board heard a statement from the Coles Progressives that asked the board to adopt a resolution to take the stand in light of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases.

"Every person or business that abides by the collective effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus should be applauded and supported," Coles Progressives member Paula Enstrom said while reading the statement.

The group's proposed resolution also said the board should "pledge to use public resources to train and educate people."

In response to the statement, board Chairman Mike ZuHone said it made "many valid points" but he didn't know if the board has the authority to adopt its recommendations.

He said he plans to talk to county State's Attorney Jesse Danley about "what we can and cannot do."

The Illinois Department of Public Health has put Coles County on its "warning level" list for counties having increased COVID cases. On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued emergency rules allowing the state to fine businesses and other entities that don't follow mask and social distancing requirements. 

ZuHone said he doesn't believe the majority of the board's member would support "any kind of an ordinance" or formal enforcement of the guidelines. However, he added that he hopes "people absolutely step up and do the right thing."

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

