Coles County Board hears new lawsuit was because 'things are not getting fixed'

CHARLESTON — Critics of the Coles County Board are pointing to a recently filed lawsuit against the county as a result of a lack of response to their long-standing complaints.
During the board's meeting Tuesday, county resident Charles Stodden noted to the board that he filed the lawsuit but "it was not like I wanted to."
Stodden said his lawsuit came because he thought it was time "to find out exactly where we are" as there's been no resolutions to the issues the suit addresses.
He filed the lawsuit earlier this month and the case repeats some of the contentions by the critic group, the Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County, of which Stodden is a member.
It claims the board's hiring of an independent appraiser to do a property reassessment was illegal. It also says county board members shouldn't have county health insurance because it was never voted on as part of their compensation.
Also, Concerned Taxpayers member Robb Perry mentioned the lawsuit and said group members are angry and he expects some county board members to resign when the case goes against the county.
"Things are not getting fixed," he said.
There was no response from the board to either Stodden's or Perry's remarks.
However, board Chairman Brandon Bell questioned group member James DiNaso when DiNaso asked if there'd been any progress on his suggestion to form a committee to look at any tax relief possible.
Bell asked DiNaso if he wanted his taxes lowered and said the county Supervisor of Assessments Office has researched relief possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said other counties the office contacted indicated there will be "no changes at all." But DiNaso said some counties are providing relief and "there are things we can be doing."
Also addressing the board was Mattoon mayoral candidate Alex Walker. As he has in the past, Walker used the meeting as on opportunity to question and criticize county State's Attorney Jesse Danley.
Danley said he couldn't address specifics of cases Walker mentioned and Bell added that he wasn't sure "if this is the time for this discussion." Walker said he hasn't been able to get any responses otherwise.
Also, county resident Les Combs didn't address the board about any issues specific to the county but made claims about "indoctrination" in public schools.
Among his contentions was that children are being incorrectly taught that the U.S. Civil War was fought over slavery. He also defended area state Rep. Mary Miller's recent remarks about the topic during which she said Adolf Hitler was "right on one thing."
Later during the meeting, Bell said he considered the "tone" of Tuesday's remarks in adhering to the board's time limits on public comment, calling for a motion to adjourn the meeting. DiNaso and Perry shouted objections in response.
Meawhile, the board's votes Tuesday included approval of funding for a bridge project in the northwestern part of the county.
The bridge is in Humboldt Township on County Road 1100N, about three miles north of Loxa.
Construction isn't expected for about two years and engineering studies will take place first to better determine the type of replacement structure needed, county Engineer Rick Johnson said.