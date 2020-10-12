Coles County Board set to act on speed limit change on road near Lake Paradise

CHARLESTON — A short stretch of road that goes through a residential area in southwestern Coles County could see a reduction in its speed limit.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Coles County Board is scheduled to vote on lowering the speed limit on the one-third mile section of road near Lake Paradise from 55 mph to 40 mph.
“Cars are just going faster all the time by here,” said Michael Brunson, a resident of the location who circulated a petition asking for a change.
The petition led to a traffic study that showed that a speed limit reduction is justified because of the homes along the road, county Engineer Rick Johnson said.
Johnson said motorists often use the road, County Road 280E, as shortcut traveling to and from Lake Land College from the main roads that go by Lake Paradise.
The road doesn’t have a marked speed limit now, which means it’s automatically 55 mph, he also said.
Brunson said vehicles that travel the road often “go way faster than that.”
He said there have been accidents at both the north and south intersections. Pets have been hit by passing vehicles and “sooner or later it’s going to be a child,” Brunson said.
If the board approves the change Tuesday, the lower speed limit will be in effect once township road crews can install signs, Johnson said.
Also set for Tuesday’s meeting is a vote on approving a share of the cost of a bridge repair project with East Oakland Township.
Johnson said the bridge is located on County Road 2600E about 1 1/2 miles southeast of Oakland. The county and township would split the $19,900 cost of the project.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday and links to a live video feed will be available on the county’s website, co.coles.il.us, and on the board’s Facebook page.
No in-person public attendance will be allowed because of the county’s current case rate for COVID-19, board Chairman Mike ZuHone said.
ZuHone also said he plans to continue the stricter enforcement of the board’s policy limiting time for public comments as was the case during last month’s meeting.
He said he’s heard “multiple complaints” about speakers abusing the policy and speaking on issues that weren’t relevant to board business.
The policy the board adopted in February of last year limits each person’s remarks to three minutes and the total time for comment to 30 minutes.
Last month’s meeting was the first time the policy was strictly enforced, ending a series of meeting when public comments often regularly covered an hour or more.
