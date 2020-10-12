Coles County Board set to act on speed limit change on road near Lake Paradise

CHARLESTON — A short stretch of road that goes through a residential area in southwestern Coles County could see a reduction in its speed limit.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Coles County Board is scheduled to vote on lowering the speed limit on the one-third mile section of road near Lake Paradise from 55 mph to 40 mph.

“Cars are just going faster all the time by here,” said Michael Brunson, a resident of the location who circulated a petition asking for a change.

The petition led to a traffic study that showed that a speed limit reduction is justified because of the homes along the road, county Engineer Rick Johnson said.

Johnson said motorists often use the road, County Road 280E, as shortcut traveling to and from Lake Land College from the main roads that go by Lake Paradise.

The road doesn’t have a marked speed limit now, which means it’s automatically 55 mph, he also said.

Brunson said vehicles that travel the road often “go way faster than that.”