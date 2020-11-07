Coles County Board set to approve new budget

CHARLESTON — Salary increases for county sheriff’s deputies make up much of the roughly 5% increase in Coles County’s budget for the coming fiscal year.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Coles County Board is scheduled to adopt the budget that one board member said otherwise is “bare bones.”
The proposed budget for the county fiscal year beginning Dec. 1 shows just more than $13.5 million in both revenues and expenses. There’s an increase of just more than $625,000, about 4.8% percent, from the 2020 fiscal year budget.
County board member Stan Metzger, chairman of the board’s Finance Committee that prepares the budget, credited much of that to the sheriff’s office’s salary increase.
Those were part of the recently approved contract with the Fraternal Order of Police union that represents the deputies.
Salaries of the sheriff’s office show an increase of just more than $472,000.
Despite the salary increase, Metzger said the budget was “bare bones” and the committee “had to make quite a few cuts” in other areas spread out through the budget.
Metzger said county officials were “very accommodating” while working with the committee to ensure the budget was balanced.
Other votes scheduled for the board’s meeting Tuesday include approval of the annual appropriations from the county’s senior citizens tax levy. The levy provides funds for county organizations that serve senior citizens.
The proposed $160,000 allocation is the same as for the each of the last two years and will also go to the same organizations: the Coles County Council on Aging, Care Horizon and the Peace Meal program.
The board’s meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday but public attendance will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. Chairman Mike ZuHone said that practice remains in place because of the current COVID-19 case rate in the county.
Links to a live video feed from the meeting will be available on county’s website, co.coles.il.us.
ZuHone also said he plans to continue the stricter enforcement of the board’s policy limiting time for public comments as was the case the board’s last two meetings.
The policy the board adopted in February of last year limits each person’s remarks to three minutes and the total time for comment to 30 minutes.
September’s meeting was the first time the policy was strictly enforced, ending a series of meetings when public comments often regularly covered an hour or more.
