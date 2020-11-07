Coles County Board set to approve new budget

Metzger said county officials were “very accommodating” while working with the committee to ensure the budget was balanced.

Other votes scheduled for the board’s meeting Tuesday include approval of the annual appropriations from the county’s senior citizens tax levy. The levy provides funds for county organizations that serve senior citizens.

The proposed $160,000 allocation is the same as for the each of the last two years and will also go to the same organizations: the Coles County Council on Aging, Care Horizon and the Peace Meal program.

The board’s meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday but public attendance will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. Chairman Mike ZuHone said that practice remains in place because of the current COVID-19 case rate in the county.

Links to a live video feed from the meeting will be available on county’s website, co.coles.il.us.

ZuHone also said he plans to continue the stricter enforcement of the board’s policy limiting time for public comments as was the case the board’s last two meetings.