Coles County Board set to fill member vacancy

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board is scheduled to appoint a new member to fill a vacancy during its meeting Tuesday.
The candidate for the representative for the board's District 3, Charleston, is Michael Watts, board Chairman Mike Zuhone said.
Watts is the retired director of Eastern Illinois University Tarble Arts Center and would replace Juan Nevarez Barron on the board.
Barron resigned last month, saying he was moving out of Coles County. He was elected in 2018 and was the only Democrat on the 12-member board.
Barron's replacement had to be a member of the same political party and live in the same county board district. Watts would be set to complete the remainder of Barron's term and could run for a full term in 2022.
The appointment will mark the second time in three months that the board appointed a new member to fill a vacancy. In May, the board appointed Jeremy East of rural Mattoon as the representative from board District 6, Mattoon.
East replaced member Paul Daily, who also resigned. At the time, Daily said it was to help the county avoid legal issues possible with right-of-way negotiations on property he owns at a bridge improvement project location.
The board member appointment is one of the few votes on the agenda for the meeting, which is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Unlike last month's meeting, Tuesday's will be not be open to in-person attendance. ZuHone said that decision was based on the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and the Illinois Department of Public Health's move of the county to a higher warning level for the disease.
ZuHone said the public will still have electronic access to the board's meetings. Links to the meeting can be found on the county's website, co.coles.il.us, and on the board's Facebook page.
LOOK BACK: Mattoon locations through the years
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.