Coles County Board set to fill member vacancy

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board is scheduled to appoint a new member to fill a vacancy during its meeting Tuesday.

The candidate for the representative for the board's District 3, Charleston, is Michael Watts, board Chairman Mike Zuhone said.

Watts is the retired director of Eastern Illinois University Tarble Arts Center and would replace Juan Nevarez Barron on the board.

Barron resigned last month, saying he was moving out of Coles County. He was elected in 2018 and was the only Democrat on the 12-member board.

Barron's replacement had to be a member of the same political party and live in the same county board district. Watts would be set to complete the remainder of Barron's term and could run for a full term in 2022.

The appointment will mark the second time in three months that the board appointed a new member to fill a vacancy. In May, the board appointed Jeremy East of rural Mattoon as the representative from board District 6, Mattoon.