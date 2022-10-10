Coles County Board set to vote on wind energy ordinance

CHARLESTON — Coles County Board members are scheduled to vote on a wind energy ordinance when it meets Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Coles County Courthouse.

The board's Planning and Development Committee forwarded the ordinance after several meetings focusing on creating the proper language, as well as hearing opinions from the public.

Apex Clean Energy has plans to build around 70 turbines near Fairgrange. The turbines would be spaced out a quarter to a half mile apart from each other.

The project is expected to generate up to 300 megawatts of energy, according the company's Coles Wind website. This amount of power would be capable of powering 103,000 U.S. homes.

The project could create hundreds of jobs during construction and potentially support 10 permanent jobs.

While over 30 people attended a recent Planning and Development Committee meeting, only seven people spoke on the matter. Of those seven, all but one spoke in favor of the ordinance.

Paul Komada spoke to his lease with Apex Energy, saying he felt confident in his decision to allow the company to use land for a wind turbine. He said he visited three wind farms in Douglas, Vermilion and Logan counties.

"When I visited those locations, I talked to whoever I could locate farming or taking care of their lawn to find out what their experience has been with the wind farms. I also tried to do my own exploration and study on some of the complaints I heard such as bird kill, noise from the turbines, flutter effect and things of that type and, quite frankly, most of those complaints were either without merit, or were greatly exaggerated and I think they're not major problems," Komada said. "The two complaints that I heard from people in those areas were the flashing red lights at night were a disturbance or distraction to them."

Tom Sherman, business manager for the Mattoon School District, came to the meeting with 31 points of concern to share with the committee members. One of the main concerns he shared was the upcoming elections and that the make-up of the board could drastically change in the coming months with five contested races for Coles County Board seats.

"Don't rush into this thing," Sherman said, noting one of the purposes listed in the proposed ordinance was protecting the safety of the county's citizens during construction, operation and decommission of the turbines. "This is not in the best interest or the safety of the residents that live here that have to live within this footprint."

The other listed purposes of the ordinance was to assure that any development and production of wind-generated electricity in Coles County is safe and effective and to facilitate economic opportunities for local residents.

Sherman is seeking a more restrictive ordinance when it comes to such things as the number of turbines, the height of the structures and setbacks their proximity to buildings and roads.

Josh Bullock, president of Lake Land College, spoke on behalf of the community college and spoke in favor of the ordinance.

"Ten years ago, Lake Land College undertook its own sustainability initiatives as an institution. We began a comprehensive master plan focusing on sustainable energy sources such as wind, solar, photovoltaic, or capturing daylight harvesting and geothermal systems," Bullock said. "We, through time, have found that capitalizing, when you can, on sustainable energy is a major factor in ensuring long-term sustainability for our communities and the environment but also energy savings in costs, so it really does pay for itself."

Bullock added that with the college's education on sustainable energy sources, he believes the addition of wind farms in the area would keep more Lake Land graduates in Coles County.

Along with the ordinance vote, the board will also vote on 12 resolutions related to dispersing American Rescue Act funds to various groups within the county including county offices and local charitable organizations.