Coles County Board to consider budget on Tuesday
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board is scheduled to consider approving the county's annual budget during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The board also is set to consider voting on appointments to eight drainage districts, as well as hearing reports on proposed resolutions regarding polling place relocation, public defender salary and a tax sale during this meeting at 7 p.m.

To help prevent further COVID-19 transmission in Coles County, the board has returned to the procedure of having only essential personnel attend meetings. The public will continue to have access to meetings and be able to participate in them via links at co.coles.il.us and facebook.com/ColesCountyBoard.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

